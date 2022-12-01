mcbeanie
Teenie Beanies: McDonald's 1997 toy craze
01:50 - Source: CNN Business
Food and Drink 16 videos
mcbeanie
Teenie Beanies: McDonald's 1997 toy craze
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
fish and chips uk price rise stewart
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Vultaggio Arizona Beverages founder
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
02 Taco Bell Defy four-lane drive-thru
New Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant serves tacos using mini elevators
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NA Negroni
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
vid thumb grain 1
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
addrienne broaddus baby formula shortage pkg still
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james cromwell starbucks protest
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tip culture
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kebab launch moos high
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Russia McDonalds Opening Vault 1990
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
McDonalds
McDonald's suspends business in Russia. Here's why it's a big deal
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New York CNN Business  — 

McDonald’s is hoping a drive-thru lane with a food conveyor belt, a pickup room for delivery workers and a shelf where people can grab their orders will make life easier for customers on the go.

The features are being tested in a restaurant near Fort Worth, Texas, the burger chain announced Thursday.

Speedy service is crucial to fast food restaurants because customers may abandon a brand after experiencing long wait times. Moving customers quickly through the drive-thru is especially important because people who see a long line of cars might visit a competitor instead. Drive-thru times have gotten 45 seconds slower on average in 2022 compared to 2019 at industry-leading chains, according to this year’s Drive-Thru Report by QSR and Intouch Insight.

A customer picks up a McDonald's order from a conveyor.
A customer picks up a McDonald's order from a conveyor.
McDonald's

“As our customers’ needs continue to change, we are committed to finding new ways to serve them faster and easier than ever before,” Max Carmona, senior director of global design and restaurant development at McDonald’s, said in a statement about the new concept.

The test restaurant is smaller than most locations, designed specifically for customers who want take-out. Inside, there are kiosks for placing to-go orders, in addition to the pick-up shelves and delivery rooms. Outside, customers will see dedicated parking spots for curbside pickup, as well as for delivery drivers.

The order-ahead lane is for customers who placed their order using McDonald’s mobile app before arrival. Once at the location, they can head to the dedicated lane, where someone at a pickup booth will confirm the order. From there, customers pick up their order from a food and beverage conveyor belt.

The new concept location has parking and a dedicated pickup room for delivery couriers.
The new concept location has parking and a dedicated pickup room for delivery couriers.
McDonald's

Driving down drive-thru times

Although drive-thru times are slower than they were in 2019, they’ve improved from last year, when a shortage of workers and an increase in demand for drive-thru, delivery and to-go orders sent restaurant operations into disarray.

Restaurants want to keep moving in the right direction. To that end, a number of chains are exploring new drive-thru options.

McDonald's unveiled the new test location on Thursday.
McDonald's unveiled the new test location on Thursday.
McDonald's

Taco Bell in June unveiled a concept restaurant with four drive-thru lanes, and orders delivered via “vertical lift” from the kitchen. Burger King has explored triple-drive thru lanes and burger pickup lockers. Applebee’s tried out a drive-thru window for the first time last year. McDonald’s first announced plans to improve its drive-thru in 2020.

In addition to adding drive-thru lanes and making it easier to pick up orders, restaurants have been investing in technology designed to make the experience go more smoothly, including digital menu boards and AI-enabled voice ordering.