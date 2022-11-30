After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season roared in with memorable and destructive storms

Hurricane Ian slams the Southeast
A broken section of road and destroyed houses are seen in Matlacha, Florida, on Saturday, October 1.
Hurricane Ian slams the Southeast
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk to people impacted by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, during a tour of the area on Wednesday, October 5.
Hurricane Ian slams the Southeast
Greg Guidi, left, and Thomas Bostic unload supplies from a boat on Pine Island, Florida, on Tuesday, October 4. With the roads onto the island made impassable, people were getting supplies to the island by boat.
Hurricane Ian slams the Southeast
Members of a search-and-rescue team comb through the wreckage on Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday.
Hurricane Ian slams the Southeast
Stephanie Fopiano, right, gets a hug from Kenya Taylor, both from North Port, as she gets emotional about her situation at the Venice High School hurricane shelter in Venice, Florida, on Monday, October 3.
Hurricane Ian slams the Southeast
Workers and residents clear debris from a destroyed bar in Fort Myers on Saturday, October 1.
Hurricane Ian slams the Southeast
Beachgoers look at a large shrimping boat that was swept ashore in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Saturday.
Hurricane Ian slams the Southeast
Local muralist Candy Miller, left, embraces Ana Kapel, the manager of the Pier Peddler, a gift shop that sold women's fashions, as she becomes emotional at the site where the store once stood on Fort Myers Beach on Friday.
Hurricane Ian slams the Southeast
Waters from a rain-swollen pond cover grass and a foot path around Quarterman Park in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday.