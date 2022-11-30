Washington CNN —

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made history earlier this year when she became the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court, and the significance of her appointment was recently captured during a visit to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.

In a photo posted on social media by the museum on Wednesday, Jackson is seen standing with a broad smile on her face in front of “The Four Justices” painting. The portrait shows the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor – the first woman ever appointed to the high court’s bench – and current Justices Sonia Sotomayor, the first Hispanic person on the high court, and Elena Kagan. The painting arrived at the gallery in 2013, before the appointment of current female Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Jackson visited the museum on November 23 when she was taken on a tour, a museum representative told CNN on Wednesday.

“The Four Justices” was painted by Nelson Shanks to “recognize the accomplishments” of the justices, according to the National Portrait Gallery.