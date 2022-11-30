US President Gerald Ford dances with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a state dinner in Washington, DC, in 1976.

President Joe Biden is hosting a state visit this week for French President Emmanuel Macron. It's the first state visit during Biden's administration, and it marks the return of a tradition since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A state visit is typically a multiday affair that includes formal ceremonies, meetings and a glitzy black-tie dinner.

The first state dinner is historically considered to be the one held in 1874 by Ulysses S. Grant for King Kalākaua of Hawaii. It featured multiple courses and expensive table settings.

In the early days, state dinners were, more than anything else, a chance for a president and first lady to showcase their hosting skills. As the United States became a global power, the attractiveness of getting face time with a US president became crucial -- both from the American perspective, and from other parts of the world.