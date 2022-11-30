Cameron Smith lifted aloft in pub as he celebrates home victory by watching TV replay

CNN —

Jump into the crowd, watch back the replay, have a triumphant drink; there are many ways for an athlete to celebrate a big win.

If you’re Cameron Smith, you can do all three at the same time.

Fresh off an emotional hometown victory at the Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane on Sunday, video shared to social media showed the Open champion making the most of yet another win in 2022.

The Australian had tapped home for par on the final hole to secure a three-shot victory over compatriot Jason Scrivener and Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune, shooting 14-under for his third win at the championship.

Smith kisses the Kirkwood Cup after his win. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

After being doused in champagne and completing his media duties at Royal Queensland Golf Club, Smith was into the bar – purportedly of the nearby Breakfast Creek Hotel – to watch his crowning moment all over again on a TV replay.

Roaring home his putt with fellow viewers, footage showed the World No. 3 – still wearing the shirt he played in – being hoisted aloft to lead a chorus of ole’s.

Cam Smith celebrating his #AUSPGA win in a pub with the replay on the TV is tremendous areas! pic.twitter.com/17nhH0cZkx — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) November 30, 2022

True to form, all this was done with a pint in hand. After clinching his first career major in dramatic style at the 150th Open Championship in July, Smith promised to celebrate by finding out how many beers he could fit in the fabled Claret Jug.

“I think two cans of beer can fit in there,” Smith told reporters at St. Andrews. “I’ll probably have about 20 Claret Jugs tonight.”

‘I can’t believe she did it’

The 29-year-old gave an emotional interview in the immediate aftermath of his most recent triumph, his fifth across all competitions this year, dedicating the win to his nan Carol.

Despite only recently undergoing two chemotherapy treatments, Carol walked the entirety of her grandson’s 72-hole journey in a tournament twice-paused due to severe weather. On top of that, championship Sunday coincided with his father Des’s birthday.

Smith plays a shot from the bunker during the final round. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

“I can’t believe she did it,” Smith told reporters.

“Everyone at the start of the week was telling her to pace herself and she was out there all day every day, so it was pretty amazing. Definitely inspiring.

“When we went in for that second time, I think I was just really tired. I came in, had a coffee, tried to get some energy back in me and went out there and played really solid the last seven or eight holes.

“It was kind of nice to know that I can do that with not much in the tank.”

The win saw Smith claim $2 million Australian dollars ($1.34m USD) in prize money.