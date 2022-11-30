CNN —

An explosion occurred at Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid, injuring one employee who was handling a letter, the Spanish Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

The individual was slightly injured and is being treated at hospital, while police are investigating, the ministry said.

Ukraine has ramped up security at all of its embassies in response.

Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesperson for Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, said the life of the injured employee “is not at risk,” and descsribed the staffer’s position as “commandant.”

Police say it is too early to know whether the explosion took place when the embassy worker tried to open an envelope, or simply move it. Nikolenko said no one else had been injured, and that Kuleba “has issued an urgent instruction to step up security at all Ukrainian embassies abroad” following the incident.

The embassy is located in north-east Madrid. Gustavo Valiente/Europa Press/Getty Images

“Whoever is behind this explosion they will not succeed in intimidating Ukrainian diplomats or stopping their daily work to strengthen Ukraine and to counter Russian aggression,” Nikolenko quoted Kuleba as saying.

Spain, a NATO country, has sent military equipment to Ukraine to help its armed forces fight Russia’s invasion.

The Ukrainian embassy is located in the Hortaleza district in northeastern Madrid.

This is a breaking story. More details soon…