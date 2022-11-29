Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

November 30, 2022

This Wednesday, we’re heading to Qatar to check on the latest headlines from the FIFA World Cup. We’re then flying over volcanoes in Hawaii to get a better understanding of the changing landscape and the science behind it. Will more activity equal more tourists? And finally, we’re talking business. Once upon a time, it was America’s largest retailer and business employer with an extensive retail network….now its struggling. We’ll take a look at an iconic retail chain and how it was once both the Amazon and Walmart of its day.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10