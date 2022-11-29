Matthew Weaver
Railway union organizer has a message for Biden
03:35 - Source: CNN
Top business news 15 videos
Matthew Weaver
Railway union organizer has a message for Biden
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Brian Moynihan Poppy Harlow interview 1129 SCREENSHOT
Bank of America CEO predicts 'mild recession' next year
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
A view of a temporarily closed JCPenney store at The Shops at Tanforan Mall on May 15, 2020 in San Bruno, California. JCPenney avoided bankruptcy after the company paid down paid $17 million in debt on Friday after missing two previous payments.JCPenney has an estimate $3.6 billion in debt.
Is JCPenney relevant to younger shoppers? CEO says yes
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
video thumbnail china factory clashes
Video shows workers clash with police at world's largest iPhone assembly factory
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
stay woke musk vpx
Elon Musk mocks shirts he found in Twitter's building. See Don Lemon's response
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
An employee walks through the aisles of Mary Arnold Toys, New York city oldest toy store on August 2, 2021. - It's always "better to shop a little early" for the holidays, but this year, Judy Ishayik, co-owner of a New York toy store says, "We are telling people to shop for Christmas in September." Global shipping snags are causing shortages, delivery delays and price increases -- all headaches for toy stores and manufacturers. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)
Hasbro CEO: What games are hot — and not — this holiday season
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 09: A Rivian electric pickup truck sits in a parking lot at a Rivian service center on May 09, 2022 in South San Francisco, California. Shares of Rivian stock fell 13 percent after Ford, which currently owns as 11.4 percent stake in the electric car maker, is planning to sell 8 million of its 102 million shares. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Recalls, billions in losses, and swarming competition: Hear why Rivian's CEO is idealistic as ever
04:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Robert Iger attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back" at The Jim Henson Company on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Bob Iger is back at Disney. These are the problems he has to fix
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
paige holland thielen
Why this former SpaceX employee wrote an open letter condemning Musk's behavior
05:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail twitter HQ trolled
Twitter HQ trolled as Musk shuts down offices
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap SBF crypto 16x9
Hear crypto critic on what Sam Bankman-Fried is really hiding
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Apple's SOS service now allows iPhone 14 users to contact emergency services without a cell signal.
See how Apple's $450M emergency SOS service works
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Velveeta martini Veltini
Lunchables & Velveeta: Here's why Kraft Heinz is all in on its nostalgic, processed staples
04:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
jeff bezos advice on recession
Exclusive: Jeff Bezos offers his advice on taking risks right now
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mastodon
Twitter users are flocking to Mastodon. What is it?
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN Business  — 

From retailers and computer chip makers to the oil-and-gas industry, businesses are scrambling to find workarounds where possible for a potentially devastating freight rail strike.

Even as Congress races to avert disaster through a legislative fix, consumer packaged goods companies are proactively shifting both inbound and outbound shipping volume from rail to trucks and exploring the temporary use of warehouses and storage.

Some consumer brands have been forced to consider temporarily ditching their “just-in-time” delivery models by exploring options to store additional ingredients and inputs to keep production growing in case railroads shut down, according to the Consumer Brands Association, a trade group representing Kellogg, Molson Coors, Pepsi and dozens of other brands.

In the tech industry, some companies have started to reroute critical supplies of computer chips from rail to trucks to avoid any pre-strike disruptions, a DHL spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

Retailers, which rely on rail to move cargo from ports to warehouses, are considering shifting the timing of orders and shipments. Some retailers are also considering using trucks.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: In an aerial view, shipping containers and rail cars sit in a Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal rail yard on November 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. A national rail strike could occur as soon as December 5 after the nation's largest freight rail union, SMART Transportation Division, voted to reject the Biden administration's contract deal. About 30 percent of the nation's freight is moved by rail with the Association of American Railroads estimating that a nationwide shutdown could cause $2 billion a day in economic losses. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: In an aerial view, shipping containers and rail cars sit in a Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal rail yard on November 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. A national rail strike could occur as soon as December 5 after the nation's largest freight rail union, SMART Transportation Division, voted to reject the Biden administration's contract deal. About 30 percent of the nation's freight is moved by rail with the Association of American Railroads estimating that a nationwide shutdown could cause $2 billion a day in economic losses. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Rail unions decry Biden's call for Congress to block strike. Businesses praise the plan

“The logistical ninjas of the retail supply chain are experts at finding workarounds for disruptions—especially after the last few years—in order to ensure customers can get the things they want and need,” Jess Dankert, supply chain lead at the Retail Industry Leaders Association, told CNN in a statement.

However, retail executives say goods that retailers are counting on for the holidays will mostly not be affected because they are mostly already in stores or at nearby warehouses.

Critically, the rail strike could disrupt the supply of chlorine and other critical chemicals used to keep drinking water safe.

While facing a potential rail strike in September, the American Water Works Association, which represents drinking water and wastewater systems like water utilities, encouraged members to take “immediate inventory” of chlorine supply and coordinate with suppliers about pending deliveries.

Many railways put an embargo on hazardous materials, including chlorine, several days before any impending work stoppage to make sure they arrive at their destination.

The American Chemistry Council, which represents chemical makers including 3M, DuPont and Dow, says its members are reaching out to customers to try to ship out orders ahead of time to get ahead of a potential rail service embargo.

Chemical makers are also packing tank car fleets to maximize available space and pushing for a faster return of tank cars for speedier turnaround.

Freight rail cars sit in a rail yard on November 22, 2022 in Wilmington, California. A national rail strike could occur as soon as December 5 after the nation's largest freight rail union, SMART Transportation Division, voted to reject the Biden administration's contract deal. About 30 percent of the nation's freight is moved by rail with the Association of American Railroads estimating that a nationwide shutdown could cause $2 billion a day in economic losses.
Freight rail cars sit in a rail yard on November 22, 2022 in Wilmington, California. A national rail strike could occur as soon as December 5 after the nation's largest freight rail union, SMART Transportation Division, voted to reject the Biden administration's contract deal. About 30 percent of the nation's freight is moved by rail with the Association of American Railroads estimating that a nationwide shutdown could cause $2 billion a day in economic losses.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

'Grave urgency': Over 400 business groups plead with Congress to prevent rail strike

But rail is critical to America’s supply chain — nearly a third of all goods hauled around the country go by train — and some industries have few, if any, other options.

The oil-and-gas industry, for instance, warns a rail shutdown would spark fuel supply crunches and price spikes.

The problem is railroads transport the ethanol that is made in the Midwest and then used to make gasoline purchased by drivers around the country.

The American Petroleum Institute says pipelines are rarely used to transport ethanol due to technical challenges and tanker trucks are not really an option due to a shortage of trucks and drivers.

If there is a rail stoppage, the API says the delivery of ethanol to bulk storage and blending terminals would “essentially come to a halt,” ending delivery of finished gasoline to gas stations.

During a call with reporters on Tuesday, API CEO Mike Sommers said contingency is “limited for us on the ethanol side because of the current truck driver shortage.” He said by API’s estimates, the industry would need an additional 470,000 drivers to move freight daily.

In a statement, Sommers said a disruption could “hamper U.S. gasoline supply, leading to upward pressure on prices for American consumers and businesses.”

Fertilizer makers are also bracing for imminent disruptions.

“For us, a strike effectively starts this weekend,” Corey Rosenbusch, CEO of The Fertilizer Institute, told reporters on a call Tuesday.

The fertilizer exec says rail carriers have already notified companies that ammonia shipments will need to be pulled off the network starting about five days before a strike, meaning December 4.

A worker walks along tracks at a BNSF rail yard, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, a third railroad union has rejected its agreement with the nation's freight railroads, increasing the chances that Congress may be called upon to settle the dispute and block a strike.
A worker walks along tracks at a BNSF rail yard, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, a third railroad union has rejected its agreement with the nation's freight railroads, increasing the chances that Congress may be called upon to settle the dispute and block a strike.
Charlie Riedel/AP

Why the nation is once again close to a devastating freight railroad strike

Fertilizer companies are starting to look for alternatives and doing contingency planning — but they also face limited options given the shortage of truck drivers and other logistical issues such as low water levels in the Mississippi River that have slowed barges.

“The important piece to understand when it comes to contingency planning,” Rosenbusch said, “is there is zero elasticity right now in transportation.”

The good news is President Joe Biden and Congressional leadership have expressed optimism that lawmakers will reach an agreement that will prevent chaos from hitting the economy.

“Congress appears likely to intervene in the coming days to avert a rail strike,” economists at Goldman Sachs wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs said that there may be a “brief pause” in the shipment of some cargo as railroad operators halt sensitive cargo around December 5, and the economic impact of this “should be negligible.”

– CNN’s Chris Isidore and Catherine Thorbecke contributed to this report.