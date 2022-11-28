Virginia man accused of 'catfishing' teen before killing her family, police say

(CNN) A former Virginia police officer, believed to have murdered a teenager's family in Riverside, California after "catfishing" her online, was killed in a shootout while trying to flee authorities, the city's police department said in a news release.

Officers with the Riverside Police were dispatched Friday to check the welfare of a young female who appeared distressed while getting into a red car with a man, poice said While officers were responding, 911 dispatchers began getting calls about a fire in the same neighborhood, just a few houses away from where the welfare check originated.

Victims Mark Winek, 69, and his wife Sharie Winek, 65.

Firefighters discovered three adult victims lying in the front entryway of the burning home. When they pulled them outside, it was determined they were victims of an apparent homicide, the release stated.

A preliminary investigation determined the young female described in the initial call was a teenager who lived where the house fire and homicides occurred, police said.

The man she accompanied was eventually identified as Austin Lee Edwards, 28, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, according to the release.

