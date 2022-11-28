First lady Jill Biden chooses ‘We the People’ as theme for White House holiday decorations

Published 6:05 AM EST, Mon November 28, 2022
Depicting a Christmas tree displayed in the White House's Blue Room in 1967, this year's ornament is a reproduction of a painting commissioned by Lyndon B. Johnson's wife, Lady Bird Johnson. Scroll through the gallery to see more designs from the program's 40-year history.
White House Historical Association
The 2019 ornament honored Dwight Eisenhower, the first president to regularly travel by helicopter.
White House Historical Association
The 2018 ornament remembers the significant improvements and renovations made to the White House during Harry Truman's presidency.
White House Historical Association
Honoring President Herbert Hoover, the 2016 ornament was inspired by the fire engines that responded to a 1929 Christmas Eve fire at the White House.
White House Historical Association
An ornament from 2009 commemorates Grover Cleveland, whose family was the first to enjoy a Christmas tree illuminated with electric lights at the White House.
White House Historical Association
The 2008 ornament was inspired by Benjamin Harrison, the 23rd president of the United States, whose Victorian Christmas tree was laden with baubles and garlands.
White House Historical Association
The scene depicted on the 2004 ornament alludes to President Rutherford B. Hayes, who served from 1877 to 1881 and enjoyed taking his family and guests on sleigh rides through the White House grounds.
White House Historical Association
President Andrew Johnson was honored with a three-dimensional ornament based on the carriage rides he used to take out into the countryside.
White House Historical Association
The 1995 Christmas ornament was inspired by the ceremonies President Zachary Taylor attended on the grounds of the Washington Monument on July 4, 1850.
White House Historical Association
William Henry Harrison, who died just 32 days after his inauguration, is pictured on a white horse on his way to take his oath at the Capitol.
White House Historical Association
The 1987 ornament celebrates John Quincy Adams, who developed the landscape of the White House and established the grounds as an arboretum of American tree specimens.
White House Historical Association
The very first White House Christmas ornament depicted an angel in flight.
White House Historical Association
CNN  — 

First lady Jill Biden has chosen “We the People” as the theme for the seasonal White House holiday decorations, according to a release from the East Wing.

“As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values – a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity – endure season after season,” President Joe Biden and Jill Biden wrote in a welcome letter in the White House holiday guide.

This photograph of the White House Historical Association's Official White House Christmas Ornament was photographed by David Wiegold. The 2021 ornament honors Lyndon B. Johnson, the 36th President of the United States who took office on November 22, 1963 following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The front of the ornament captures Robert H. Laessig's painting of the 1967 Blue Room Christmas tree. Laessig, a designer with American Greetings, painted the tree at the request of First Lady Lady Bird Johnson for the Johnson family's Christmas card that year. The card was sent to members of the White House staff, family, and friends. The back of the ornament features an engraving of a quote from President Johnson's address to a joint session of Congress on March 15, 1966 in response to the violence in Selma, Alabama and the attack by law enforcement and counter protestors on Civil Rights activists. Johnson stated, "Our mission is at once the oldest and the most basic of this country: to right wrong, to do justice, to serve man," calling on Congress to support a bill that would protect the right to vote and outlawing discriminatory actions that would inhibit African Americans from voting. The speech is most recognized for Johnson's plea that, "We shall overcome." Surrounding Johnson's quote on the back are Texas bluebonnets to honor Mrs. Johnson's dedication to beautification projects. The bluebonnets were a favorite of Mrs. Johnson's and are the Texas state flower, a nod to the Johnson family's home state.
White House Historical Association
In pictures: 40 years of the official White House Christmas ornament

Jill Biden selected the theme several months ago, according to the release, and over the long Thanksgiving holiday, more than 150 volunteers descended on the White House to decorate the public rooms. Biden will officially unveil the holiday decorations and make remarks on Monday alongside leadership of the National Guard and their families.

Each of the rooms has its own theme within the theme. The East Room, for example, is centered around nature and recreation, and includes representations of four national parks. The Blue Room, which houses the official White House Christmas tree – an 18.5-foot Concolor fir from Auburn, Pennsylvania – includes handmade renderings of the official state and territory birds. The Red Room is the “Faith & Light” room with “towers of candles” and, as has been the tradition since 1975, fresh cranberries as part of the décor. The room also includes orchids, Jill Biden’s favorite flower.

First lady Jill Biden receives the official 2022 White House Christmas Tree at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 21, 2022.
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Again this year, Biden family members’ stockings will hang from the fireplace mantel in the State Dining Room, each with an orange in the toe, which is a tradition from the first lady’s grandmother.

There are 77 Christmas trees throughout the White House with over 83,615 holiday lights that decorate the trees, garlands, wreaths and displays. Twenty-five classic wreaths adorn the north and south facades of the White House.

The annual White House gingerbread house includes 20 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 30 sheets of gingerbread dough, 100 pounds of pastillage, 30 pounds of chocolate and 40 pounds of royal icing.

This year, a menorah created by the Executive Residence Carpentry Shop is being added to the holiday decorations. The menorah was constructed using wood removed from the White House in the 1950s during the Truman renovation.

The White House expects to welcome approximately 50,000 visitors this holiday season.