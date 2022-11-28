First lady Jill Biden chooses ‘We the People’ as theme for White House holiday decorations

This photograph of the White House Historical Association's Official White House Christmas Ornament was photographed by David Wiegold. The 2021 ornament honors Lyndon B. Johnson, the 36th President of the United States who took office on November 22, 1963 following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The front of the ornament captures Robert H. Laessig's painting of the 1967 Blue Room Christmas tree. Laessig, a designer with American Greetings, painted the tree at the request of First Lady Lady Bird Johnson for the Johnson family's Christmas card that year. The card was sent to members of the White House staff, family, and friends. The back of the ornament features an engraving of a quote from President Johnson's address to a joint session of Congress on March 15, 1966 in response to the violence in Selma, Alabama and the attack by law enforcement and counter protestors on Civil Rights activists. Johnson stated, "Our mission is at once the oldest and the most basic of this country: to right wrong, to do justice, to serve man," calling on Congress to support a bill that would protect the right to vote and outlawing discriminatory actions that would inhibit African Americans from voting. The speech is most recognized for Johnson's plea that, "We shall overcome." Surrounding Johnson's quote on the back are Texas bluebonnets to honor Mrs. Johnson's dedication to beautification projects. The bluebonnets were a favorite of Mrs. Johnson's and are the Texas state flower, a nod to the Johnson family's home state.

