gupta screengrab vpx
Will approaching winter mean new Covid-19 surge?
04:20 - Source: CNN
Coronavirus 15 videos
gupta screengrab vpx
Will approaching winter mean new Covid-19 surge?
04:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china corona nyc
Artist wears 27 hazmat suits to protest China's policies
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hong kong tourism
See how Hong Kong is trying to revitalize itself after Covid-19
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Late night Joe Biden
See late night reactions to President Biden claiming pandemic over
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Patient using video game treatment long haul covid gupta pkg vpx
Dr. Gupta: This treatment for 'brain fog' from long-Covid just might surprise you
04:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joe rogan aaron rogers covid vaccination orig mg_00000000.png
Aaron Rodgers tells Joe Rogan why he didn't get vaccinated for Covid
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BARTLETT, ILLINOIS - MAY 01: Seven-year-old Hamza Haqqani, a 2nd grade student at Al-Huda Academy, uses a computer to participate in an E-learning class with his teacher and classmates while at his home on May 01, 2020 in Bartlett, Illinois. Al-Huda Academy, an Islam based private school that teaches pre-school through the 6th grade students, has had to adopt an E-learning program to finish the school year after all schools in the state were forced to cancel classes in an attempt to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
How Covid upended children's lives
10:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hotez vpx
'Wasn't too surprising': Doctor reacts to Biden's positive Covid test
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail wuhan market 1
New studies suggest Covid-19 likely originated from Wuhan wet market
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Fauci gives update on Biden's Covid-19 infection
05:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
doctor jonathan reiner
'This was entirely predictable': Doctor on Biden testing positive for Covid-19
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jill Biden
Jill Biden speaks out after President Biden contracts Covid-19
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
brian china economic crisis wang 0715
'I'm losing my mind': Chinese depositor loses life savings in bank
03:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: A man is asked to cough into his arm as part of testing for COVID-19, by a member of the Los Angeles Fire Department wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) in Skid Row, amidst the coronavirus pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 43 people tested positive for COVID-19 at one nearby Skid Row homeless shelter. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Doctor: Covid-19 BA.5 variant is highly transmissible
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fauci
Dr. Fauci explains why new BA.5 subvariant is concerning
04:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Americans gathered for Thanksgiving last week amid a flu season that’s worse than any has been in more than a decade, and experts continue to urge caution as multiple respiratory viruses circulate at high levels nationwide.

A growing number of US states – now 33 – are experiencing “high” or “very high” respiratory virus activity, and seasonal flu activity continues to be “elevated across the country,” according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the week ending November 19, nearly 1 in 10 deaths nationwide (9.4%) was due to pneumonia, influenza or Covid-19 – well above the seasonal baseline of about 6%. And the CDC estimates that there have been at least 6.2 million illnesses, 53,000 hospitalizations and 2,900 deaths from influenza this season.

Flu and RSV, another respiratory virus that especially affects children, have hit harder and earlier than usual this season after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the past two seasons and as the nation eases back on prevention measures.

While flu continues to ramp up, RSV has shown signs of slowing nationwide, but test positivity rates are still higher than they’ve been in years, and cumulative hospitalization rates are about 10 times higher than typical for this point in the season. Less than two months in, the RSV hospitalization rate this season is already nearing the total RSV hospitalization rate from the entire 2018-19 season.

Thousands of people are still dying from Covid-19 each week, too.

Travelers walk through LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in New York. Travel experts say the ability of many people to work remotely is letting them take off early for Thanksgiving or return home later. Crowds are expected to rival those of 2019, the last Thanksgiving before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Travelers walk through LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in New York. Travel experts say the ability of many people to work remotely is letting them take off early for Thanksgiving or return home later. Crowds are expected to rival those of 2019, the last Thanksgiving before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Julia Nikhinson/AP

New subvariants, family gatherings may bring more Covid-19 after holiday, but experts don't expect severe surge

The latest surveillance data does not capture Thanksgiving week or the effects of holiday gatherings. Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths reached record high levels during last year’s holiday season – and this holiday season could also bring a rise in spread.

Although experts expect this year to be better than the last, they stressed the importance of preventive measures in the days leading up to Thanksgiving to help prevent the spread of all respiratory illnesses.

“We have seen, in some regions, RSV numbers starting to trend downward. Flu numbers are still on the rise. And we are concerned that after holiday gathering, lots of people coming together, that we may see increases in Covid-19 cases as well,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week on CNN. “It’s all in a summary to say do everything you can to prevent it by getting your vaccines.”

CDC data shows that just 12% of eligible people in the US have gotten their updated Covid-19 booster, and about 1 in 5 people nationwide is still completely unvaccinated. Flu shots are lagging, too, with millions fewer vaccinations at this point in the season than in the past two years.

cdc headquarters 220806 RESTRICTED
Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Community health groups that played crucial role during Covid-19 pandemic say they're being left out of government funding

There is no vaccine to protect against RSV, however, and children’s hospitals remain more full than usual despite improving trends in virus spread.

Pediatric hospital beds have been more full than usual for months. Children’s health leaders called this month for a formal emergency declaration from the federal government to support hospitals and communities amid an “alarming surge of pediatric respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza, along with the continuing children’s mental health emergency.”

With the holiday season – and flu season – underway, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of the potential for an emergency situation.

“When you have very little wiggle room of intensive care beds, when you have like almost all the intensive care beds that are occupied, it’s bad for the children who have RSV and need intensive care. But it also occupies all the beds, and children who have a number of other diseases that require intensive care or ICU, they don’t have the bed for it,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “So if you get to that situation, that’s approaching an emergency.”

Get CNN Health's weekly newsletter

Sign up here to get The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Tuesday from the CNN Health team.

Still, Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House Covid-19 response coordinator, said he is confident that the US will get through the surge of respiratory viruses.

“In terms of hospital capacity, we have been in touch with every jurisdiction around the country. We have been very clear, if you need extra help, the federal government is ready to help, ready to send in support staff, ready to support, send in additional supplies,” Jha said on CNN last week. “I am confident we’re going to get through this, particularly if people step up and protect their families by getting the Covid and flu vaccine.”