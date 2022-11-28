China Protest White Paper 2 SCREENGRAB
Why protesters in China are holding up white paper
01:32 - Source: CNN
Oil and Energy 16 videos
China Protest White Paper 2 SCREENGRAB
Why protesters in China are holding up white paper
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chevron CEO Mike Wirth climate change
This is what Chevron's CEO thinks about climate change
05:30
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
high utility bill
'I can't withstand the heat': Americans behind on utility bills face extreme weather
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap inflation 4x3
Inflation is cooling but prices are still painfully high
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria. - The facility mainly receives Russian imports, but takes also shipments of gas from Norway and some other countries. These supplies are re-routed to consumption centers in Austria and in Europe via a number of pipeline systems running in various directions. The Baumgarten hub consists of gas reception, metering and testing facilities. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)
EU countries agree to reduce gas consumption to prep for winter
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail iea director 1
IEA director says Europe needs to lower gas consumption to prepare for winter
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The sun rises behind the pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Monday, July 11, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21, 2022, for routine work. The operator said the gas flow was reduced progressively starting at 6 a.m.
Nord Stream 1 makes Europe more reliant on Russian gas. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bruno le maire ctw 0719
French finance minister says country prepping for cutoff of Russian gas supply
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
amanpour peter szijjarto
Hungarian foreign minister on why the country is still buying Russian energy
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gas price explainer
Three reasons gas prices are expected to stay high
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Christine Romans
'Not acceptable': Biden calls out oil refinery profit margin in letter
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden putin SPLIT 0220
Fact-checking Biden's claim that Putin shares blame for inflation
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gas prices affil vpx screengrab
Hear why this gas station owner is selling gas at a loss
01:17
Now playing
- Source: KTVK/KPHO
An ExxonMobil gas pump is seen on February 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
This is what determines the price of gas
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
oecd secretary general mathias cormann
OECD secretary-general explains global cost of the Russian oil embargo
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gas prices over the $6 dollar mark are displayed at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
How gas prices and inflation could impact midterm elections
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
London CNN Business  — 

US oil prices have fallen to their lowest level since December 2021 on fears that protests in China against Covid-19 lockdowns will dent demand.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures, the North American benchmark, slid 3.2% on Monday to trade close to $74 a barrel, a level last reached in late December. Futures for Brent crude, the global benchmark, also dropped 3.3% to trade close to $81 a barrel. That’s its lowest level since January.

Global oil prices have fallen about 35% since June as strict coronavirus restrictions in China have kept demand weak, and as some of the world’s major economies have signaled they are heading toward a recession.

That’s helped push down gasoline prices for American drivers.

The national average cost of a gallon of gas is now $3.55, down 0.3% from a day ago and by 5.7% from last month, according to the AAA. Crude oil prices are the biggest driver of US gasoline prices, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Thousands of protestors took to the streets across China over the weekend in a rare series of demonstrations against the country’s zero-Covid strategy.

One of the triggers for the protest was a deadly apartment fire in the Xinjiang region. Videos of the incident appeared to show lockdown measures had delayed firefighters from reaching the victims.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Julia Horowitz and Jessie Yeung contributed reporting.