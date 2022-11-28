Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

November 29, 2022

Today on CNN 10, we’re going to begin with news on the economy and one of many people’s favorite topics…shopping! With the holiday season traditionally a big season for sales, will this year bring shoppers back to their pre-pandemic routines? We’ll also take an up close look at the world’s largest active volcano which is currently erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years. And finally, we’re talking drones. Can drones that start fires be the answer to preventing dangerous fires in the first place? We’ll take a look at the technology that some fire departments are testing out.

