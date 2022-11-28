Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Getting a good deal on Apple products is always a boon, so if you’ve been waiting patiently for the lowest prices of the year for your next MacBook purchase, you’re in luck. Cyber Monday does not disappoint. And if you buy a MacBook from Apple.com, you’ll even get up to a $250 gift card on your purchase, as well as three months of free Apple TV+.
Here are the best Cyber Monday deals you can find right now on all Apple Macbooks.
Don’t miss out on this fabulous deal of the 2020 MacBook Air. You’ll not only get a good-sized 13-inch screen for $300 off (and well below $1000), but 8GB of RAM and a nifty backlit keyboard.
The MacBook Air M2 is currently our favorite laptop overall, and you won’t want to miss out on its lowest price yet. For $150 off, you’ll get all the best-in-class performance with 256GB. Or you can upgrade to 512GB for $1299 at Best Buy, which is also a great deal at $200 off.
If a discounted splurge is what you’re after, you simply must check out this deal on the spanking new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the speedy M2 chip. For this price, you’ll get 8GB of RAM in a pretty Space Grey body.
Creatives on a budget: Listen up. Though it’s not as big of a price jump, you’ll still get over $300 off on the bigger MacBook Pro with blazing M2 chip.
For $500 off, you can now nab the 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro. Not only do you get a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR screen, but there are minimal design and powerful performance packed into the 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports as well as an HDMI port and a MagSafe 3 port.