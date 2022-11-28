Rescuers prepare to carry a body after a landslide, which killed people who were attending a funeral, the governor of Cameroon's Centre Region said, in Yaounde, Cameroon November 27, 2022.
Amindeh Blaise Atabong/Reuters
Reuters  — 

A landslide in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde on Sunday killed at least 14 people who were attending a funeral, the region’s governor said.

“We are carrying the corpses to the mortuary of the central hospital, while the search for other people, or corpses, is still ongoing,” Naseri Paul Bea, governor of Cameroon’s Centre region, told media at the scene.

TOPSHOT - This picture taken on January 25, 2022 at the entrance of Olembe stadium in Yaounde shows a purse on the ground at the scene of the stampede. - Eight people were killed and many more injured in a crush outside a Cameroonian football stadium on January 24, 2022 ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations match. Crowds attempted to enter through a southern entrace at Olembe stadium in the capital Yaounde to watch the host nation play Comoros. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images

Dozens of people were attending a funeral on a soccer pitch at the base of a 20-metre-high soil embankment, which collapsed on top of them, witnesses told Reuters.

Yaounde is one of the wettest cities in Africa and is made of dozens of steep, shack-lined hills. Heavy rains have triggered several devastating floods throughout the country this year, weakening infrastructure and displacing thousands.

In 2019, at least 42 people died in a landslide in Bamoungoum village near the regional city of Bafoussam, western Cameroon.

Four pregnant women and an 18-year-old girl were among those who died in the disaster.