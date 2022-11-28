Last of the ‘Super Tuskers’: Saving Kenya’s majestic megafauna

By Daryl Brown, CNN
Updated 4:38 AM EST, Mon November 28, 2022
Among the huge variety of wildlife living in Kenya's Tsavo East National Park, are "Super Tuskers" -- African elephants with tusks that each weigh over 100 pounds (45 kilograms).
Among the huge variety of wildlife living in Kenya's Tsavo East National Park, are "Super Tuskers" -- African elephants with tusks that each weigh over 100 pounds (45 kilograms).
Tsavo Trust
Tsavo Trust is an organization dedicated to protecting the wildlife in the area. Its Big Tusker Project helps provide extra protection for these giants and part of their efforts involves regular aerial patrols.
Tsavo Trust is an organization dedicated to protecting the wildlife in the area. Its Big Tusker Project helps provide extra protection for these giants and part of their efforts involves regular aerial patrols.
Tsavo Trust
Among the bush pilots working with Tsavo Trust is conservationist Joseph Kyalo. He flies three times a week to keep a birds-eye view of things.
Among the bush pilots working with Tsavo Trust is conservationist Joseph Kyalo. He flies three times a week to keep a birds-eye view of things.
Tsavo Trust
Kyalo's aerial patrols are an integral part of the conservation efforts at the park. With anywhere from 20,000 to 45,000 square kilometers to monitor, he can survey from above what teams on the ground might not be able to see.
Kyalo's aerial patrols are an integral part of the conservation efforts at the park. With anywhere from 20,000 to 45,000 square kilometers to monitor, he can survey from above what teams on the ground might not be able to see.
"I also look out for activities such as illegal livestock incursions, logging, poaching, and report the same to our security teams," says Kyalo.
"I also look out for activities such as illegal livestock incursions, logging, poaching, and report the same to our security teams," says Kyalo.
Kyalo says that the Tsavo preservation area is hugely important. "The ecosystem holds 18% of the country's black rhinos. Tsavo Conservation Area also harbors the critically endangered Hirola (antelope) and the endangered Grevy's Zebra."
Kyalo says that the Tsavo preservation area is hugely important. "The ecosystem holds 18% of the country's black rhinos. Tsavo Conservation Area also harbors the critically endangered Hirola (antelope) and the endangered Grevy's Zebra."
Tsavo Trust
"By protecting the elephants, we're protecting other wildlife species and their habitats as well. The goal is to have all biodiversity protected -- not only elephants but all wildlife species within the Tsavo Conservation Area. Elephants and rhinos are the flagship species, but all other wildlife benefit from their protection," says Kyalo.
"By protecting the elephants, we're protecting other wildlife species and their habitats as well. The goal is to have all biodiversity protected -- not only elephants but all wildlife species within the Tsavo Conservation Area. Elephants and rhinos are the flagship species, but all other wildlife benefit from their protection," says Kyalo.
Tsavo Trust
Tsavo Trust along with Kenya Wildlife Services have their hands full with protecting against poaching for ivory and bushmeat, but Kyalo says there are other areas of concern. <br />
Tsavo Trust along with Kenya Wildlife Services have their hands full with protecting against poaching for ivory and bushmeat, but Kyalo says there are other areas of concern.
One issue is the uneven distribution of watering points, says Kyalo. "Boreholes have been mostly preferred but are all in the same locality. Wildlife is mostly concentrated in these areas during dry seasons causing vegetation degradation," Kyalo says.
One issue is the uneven distribution of watering points, says Kyalo. "Boreholes have been mostly preferred but are all in the same locality. Wildlife is mostly concentrated in these areas during dry seasons causing vegetation degradation," Kyalo says.
Tsavo Trust
CNN  — 

Imagine being a child and having a front-row seat, every day, to one of nature’s most remarkable live-action shows. That was the reality for conservationist Joseph Kyalo, who grew up along the border of the largest protected area in Kenya.

Tsavo East National Park is known as the “theater of the wild” and is Kenya’s oldest park. Along with Tsavo West National Park and other conservancies, it forms a preservation area covering about 42,000 square kilometers (16,200 square miles), known as the Tsavo ecosystem.

Rhinos, buffaloes, lions, leopards, cheetah, wildebeest and zebra call it home, but among its residents is one giant of an animal that stops people in their tracks. Growing between 10 to 13 feet tall, it is a rare type of elephant – positively prehistoric looking – known as a Super Tusker.

“My first encounter with a big tusker was here in Tsavo National Park, and I was amazed at how big the tusks were,” Kyalo recalls. “They were huge, more than 100 pounds per side, and were very long and symmetrical, almost touching the ground.”

The thrill of witnessing nature’s show as a child ignited a passion in Joseph, and then a career. He’s a conservation officer and pilot for Tsavo Trust, an organization dedicated to protecting the wildlife in the Tsavo Conservation Area (TCA) – in particular, the Super Tuskers.

“The Tsavo ecosystem holds arguably the largest number of big tuskers in Africa,” says Kyalo. The problem is, that’s not a lot.

The magnificent "Super Tuskers" of Tsavo National Park are an increasingly rare sight.
The magnificent "Super Tuskers" of Tsavo National Park are an increasingly rare sight.
Tsavo Trust

On the brink

A Super Tusker is a bull elephant with tusks that each weigh over 100 pounds (45 kilograms) and are so long that they often touch the ground, according to Tsavo Trust.

There are roughly a couple dozen of these magnificent beasts left in the world, with most, if not all, currently concentrated in Kenya. South Africa’s Kruger National Park is keeping a close watch on several elephants there that are possible emerging tuskers.

Elephant tusks are enlarged incisor teeth that show up around the age of two and continue to grow throughout the elephant’s life span of 60 to 70 years. Elephants not only use their tusks as their primary defense system, but also to gather food and protect their trunks. Wildlife experts have observed that just like left or right-handed humans, elephants are also left-tusked or right-tusked, with the dominant tusk becoming worn down from more frequent use.

A Super Tusker has a genetic variation that causes the tusks to grow faster and longer. And yet, this somewhat menacing-looking feature is also what makes a tusker so vulnerable.

Thwarting poaching

Opportunities for witnessing a big tusker in its natural habitat are dwindling, according to Kyalo. Poaching of these wandering giants has drastically reduced their numbers.

“These massive elephants are under constant threat from trophy poachers and trophy hunters in countries where the practice is allowed,” says Kyalo. “There are approximately 25 individuals left in the world, most of which reside in the Tsavo Conservation Area. It is vital that every effort is made to protect what is arguably the last viable gene pool of ‘Big Tuskers’ remaining.”

That’s why the Tsavo Trust was founded back in 2013. In partnership with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the organization’s main aim is to track, monitor and preserve the Super Tuskers and their habitat, as well as other wildlife in the Tsavo Conservation Area.

This ecosystem is home to Kenya’s largest elephant population. A 2021 wildlife census puts the number at 15,989 – that’s about 40% of the country’s elephants.

South Africa Kenya Animal conservation Super Tusker elephants Pengiuns Tsavo Trust SPC_00000000.png
The conservations protecting Africa's vulnerable animals
23:01 - Source: CNN

Kyalo says there are other rare animals here, including the hirola (a critically endangered antelope), the endangered Grevy’s Zebra and about a fifth of the country’s critically endangered black rhinos.

Poaching and trophy hunting aren’t the only threats to endangered wildlife in Kenya. “Other issues include human-wildlife conflict,” Kyalo says. Elephants and other animals are known to raid people’s crops, which can lead to retribution. Tsavo Trust and KWS work to mitigate the problem by constructing fences around farmed areas.

“A lot of conservation awareness has been done by our community department team to promote co-existence between wildlife and people,” says Kyalo.

What the future holds

Just like Kyalo’s childhood experience, the hope is that positive encounters with wildlife will help to inspire conservation within the communities that surround the protected area.

Kyalo and his fellow field team members continue to monitor the tuskers with the hope of not only preserving, but growing their numbers.

“A future where there are no ‘Big Tuskers’ in Tsavo is not worth thinking about,” Kyalo says. “The presence of these majestic animals brings huge numbers of tourists to the park every year and that income is vital to further conservation efforts and supporting local communities.”