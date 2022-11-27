China protesters white paper
Why protesters in China are holding up white paper
Start your week smart: China, Severe weather, Landslide, World Cup, Irene Cara

By Andrew Torgan, CNN
Published 8:48 AM EST, Sun November 27, 2022
CNN  — 

Whether you are flying home after the long Thanksgiving weekend or planning a trip to a faraway destination, we’ve got some tips and tricks from the air travel experts to help lower your stress levels.

The weekend that was

• Protests erupted across China on Saturday, including at universities and in Shanghai where hundreds chanted “Step down, Xi Jinping! Step down, Communist Party!” in an unprecedented show of defiance against the country’s stringent and increasingly costly zero-Covid policy.

• A new robust storm system moving into the Pacific Northwest today is expected to spawn severe storms in the South this week. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an early forecast warning, calling for “a significant severe-weather event” across parts of the lower Mississippi River Valley Tuesday.

• One person was killed and 10 more are missing after heavy rain caused a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia on Saturday. As of today, eight people had been rescued and 209 more evacuated from the area where the landslide occurred.  

• Two German soccer fans at the World Cup in Qatar told CNN that they were asked by security officials to remove the rainbow-colored items that they were wearing as they made their way to watch the World Cup match between France and Denmark on Saturday.

• Actress and singer Irene Cara, an Oscar and Grammy winner best known for the theme songs of “Fame” and “Flashdance” in the early ’80s, has died, her publicist said. She was 63.

The week ahead

Monday

Even though Thanksgiving and Black Friday are history, there are still plenty of leftover deals to be had as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear. Exhibit A: Cyber Monday. Retail analysts say that’s the best day to buy a computer. And remember, even after you’ve purchased a product, you might still be able to get a deeper discount if you track prices online. Many major stores have extended their holiday price match policies this year.

Tuesday

It’s Giving Tuesday, a day of heightened generosity when many people give to their favorite charities. Learn more about the origins of this global movement and how you can participate.

Thursday

President Joe Biden will host his first state visit at the White House for French President Emmanuel Macron, marking the return of a tradition not seen since before the Covid-19 pandemic. The state visit, which will include a state dinner, “will underscore the deep and enduring relationship between the United States and France – our oldest ally,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when the visit was announced in September.

It’s also World Aids Day – a day for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

Friday

We round out the week with the monthly jobs report for November. The white-hot US labor market began showing signs of cooling off in October as the pace of hiring slowed and unemployment crept higher. We’ll see if the Federal Reserve’s series of interest rate hikes meant to lower the temperature of the economy has had any further impact on employers’ desire to hire more workers.

How school board meetings got so heated

In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN correspondent Audie Cornish stops by to break down the reporting she did on school boards for the first episode of her new podcast, The Assignment. She spoke with two parent activists turned elected school board officials about what motivated them to run for office and the changes they hope to make while in power. Listen here

Photos of the week

Leia-jhene Seals hugs R.J. Lewis during a vigil Sunday, November 20, at the All Souls Unitarian Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Seals was performing the night before when a shooter opened fire in the Club Q nightclub.
Leia-jhene Seals hugs R.J. Lewis during a vigil Sunday, November 20, at the All Souls Unitarian Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Seals was performing the night before when a shooter opened fire in the Club Q nightclub.
RJ Sangosti/AP
Saudi Arabia players celebrate their World Cup victory over Argentina on Tuesday, November 22. The 2-1 result is <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/22/football/lionel-messi-argentina-saudi-arabia-2022-world-cup-spt-intl" target="_blank">one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history</a>.
Saudi Arabia players celebrate their World Cup victory over Argentina on Tuesday, November 22. The 2-1 result is one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
A turkey named Chip roams on the South Lawn of the White House after being "pardoned" by US President Joe Biden on Monday, November 21. Chip and another turkey named Chocolate were the turkeys spared this year in <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/21/politics/biden-thanksgiving-turkey-pardon" target="_blank">the traditional Thanksgiving turkey pardon</a>.
A turkey named Chip roams on the South Lawn of the White House after being "pardoned" by US President Joe Biden on Monday, November 21. Chip and another turkey named Chocolate were the turkeys spared this year in the traditional Thanksgiving turkey pardon.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Ivelisse Reyes prays across from a Walmart where <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/22/us/chesapeake-virginia-walmart-shooting" target="_blank">six employees were fatally shot</a> in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday, November 22. Authorities say they were shot by a store manager who later killed himself.
Ivelisse Reyes prays across from a Walmart where six employees were fatally shot in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday, November 22. Authorities say they were shot by a store manager who later killed himself.
Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Richarlison scores a spectacular goal during Brazil's 2-0 World Cup win over Serbia on Thursday, November 24. Richarlison scored both of Brazil's goals. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/20/football/gallery/world-cup-2022/index.html" target="_blank">See the best photos from the 2022 World Cup</a>.
Richarlison scores a spectacular goal during Brazil's 2-0 World Cup win over Serbia on Thursday, November 24. Richarlison scored both of Brazil's goals. See the best photos from the 2022 World Cup.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
The sun rises over Bristol, England, as rowers cross the basin past the old docks on Sunday, November 20.
The sun rises over Bristol, England, as rowers cross the basin past the old docks on Sunday, November 20.
Ben Birchall/PA Images/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the White House wedding of their granddaughter Naomi and Peter Neal on Saturday, November 19. It is only the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/11/18/politics/gallery/white-house-weddings-history/index.html" target="_blank">19th wedding</a> to ever take place at the White House.
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the White House wedding of their granddaughter Naomi and Peter Neal on Saturday, November 19. It is only the 19th wedding to ever take place at the White House.
Adam Schultz/White House
Students look at houses that collapsed during a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/23/asia/earthquake-west-java-indonesia-intl" target="_blank">deadly earthquake</a> in Cianjur, Indonesia, on Monday, November 21.
Students look at houses that collapsed during a deadly earthquake in Cianjur, Indonesia, on Monday, November 21.
Raisan Al Faris.Antara Foto/Reuters
Singer Coco Jones attends the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 20. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/style/article/red-carpet-american-music-awards-2022/index.html" target="_blank">See more red carpet fashion from the AMAs</a>.
Singer Coco Jones attends the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 20. See more red carpet fashion from the AMAs.
Sarah Morris/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Vance Joy fans watch the singer perform at the Sydney Opera House on Friday, November 18.
Vance Joy fans watch the singer perform at the Sydney Opera House on Friday, November 18.
Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images
A trained dog of India's Border Security Force rehearses stunts in Amritsar, India, on Tuesday, November 22.
A trained dog of India's Border Security Force rehearses stunts in Amritsar, India, on Tuesday, November 22.
Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times/Getty Images
Elizabeth Holmes arrives at a federal court in San Jose, California, with her parents and her partner, Billy Evans, on Friday, November 18. Holmes was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/18/tech/elizabeth-holmes-theranos-sentencing" target="_blank">sentenced to more than 11 years in prison</a> for defrauding investors while running the failed blood testing startup Theranos.
Elizabeth Holmes arrives at a federal court in San Jose, California, with her parents and her partner, Billy Evans, on Friday, November 18. Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for defrauding investors while running the failed blood testing startup Theranos.
Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A car sits in a snowdrift in Buffalo, New York, on Friday, November 18. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/18/weather/gallery/buffalo-snow-storm/index.html" target="_blank">Heavy snowfall</a> pounded parts of western New York.
A car sits in a snowdrift in Buffalo, New York, on Friday, November 18. Heavy snowfall pounded parts of western New York.
Joshua Bessex/AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, attends <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/22/politics/anthony-fauci-final-white-house-briefing" target="_blank">his last White House press briefing</a> on Tuesday, November 22. Fauci, who has been a prominent figure throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, is stepping down at the end of this year. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/02/health/gallery/anthony-fauci/index.html" target="_blank">See photos from Fauci's career under 7 US presidents</a>.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, attends his last White House press briefing on Tuesday, November 22. Fauci, who has been a prominent figure throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, is stepping down at the end of this year. See photos from Fauci's career under 7 US presidents.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images
Comedian Jay Leno poses with members of the Grossman Burn Center after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/21/entertainment/jay-leno-released" target="_blank">being discharged</a> in Los Angeles on Monday, November 21. The former "Tonight Show" host sustained burn injuries in a gasoline fire about nine days ago.
Comedian Jay Leno poses with members of the Grossman Burn Center after being discharged in Los Angeles on Monday, November 21. The former "Tonight Show" host sustained burn injuries in a gasoline fire about nine days ago.
Grossman Burn Center
People link hands Sunday, November 20, at a memorial near Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado. That was the LGBTQ nightclub where a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/20/us/gallery/colorado-lgbtq-club-shooting/index.html" target="_blank">deadly shooting</a> took place the night before.
People link hands Sunday, November 20, at a memorial near Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado. That was the LGBTQ nightclub where a deadly shooting took place the night before.
RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/Getty Images
Brittany Cipriotti wears dog-themed jewelry during the National Dog Show in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, November 19.
Brittany Cipriotti wears dog-themed jewelry during the National Dog Show in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, November 19.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
Khalid Al Nuaimi trains an Arabian racehorse in Al-Ruwais, Qatar, on Sunday, November 20.
Khalid Al Nuaimi trains an Arabian racehorse in Al-Ruwais, Qatar, on Sunday, November 20.
Federico Gambarini/picture alliance/dpa/Getty Images
Iranian players line up for the national anthem before their World Cup match against England on Monday, November 21. In what seemed to be a show of solidarity with those protesting back home, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/21/football/iran-national-anthem-england-2022-world-cup-spt-intl" target="_blank">the players stood silent</a> as the anthem played out around the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Protests, chaos and violence have rocked Iran in recent months and threatened the very nature of the country's regime, which has been in power for more than 40 years.
Iranian players line up for the national anthem before their World Cup match against England on Monday, November 21. In what seemed to be a show of solidarity with those protesting back home, the players stood silent as the anthem played out around the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Protests, chaos and violence have rocked Iran in recent months and threatened the very nature of the country's regime, which has been in power for more than 40 years.
Julian Finney/Getty Images
A boy watches a World Cup match on a big screen in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, November 22.
A boy watches a World Cup match on a big screen in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, November 22.
K M Asad/LightRocket/Getty Images
Easton Gunsell, 11, cries after rushing into his brother Braden Locker's arms for a hug in Flushing, Michigan, on Tuesday, November 22. Locker, a 20-year-old airman stationed in Saudi Arabia, was home on leave and surprised his brother at school.
Easton Gunsell, 11, cries after rushing into his brother Braden Locker's arms for a hug in Flushing, Michigan, on Tuesday, November 22. Locker, a 20-year-old airman stationed in Saudi Arabia, was home on leave and surprised his brother at school.
Jake May/AP
People visit the aquarium at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, November 22.
People visit the aquarium at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, November 22.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo does his trademark goal celebration Thursday, November 24, after converting a penalty against Ghana to become the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/20/football/gallery/world-cup-2022/index.html" target="_blank">first man in history to score in five World Cups</a>. It was the first goal of a match that ended in a 3-2 Portugal win.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo does his trademark goal celebration Thursday, November 24, after converting a penalty against Ghana to become the first man in history to score in five World Cups. It was the first goal of a match that ended in a 3-2 Portugal win.
Hassan Ammar/AP
Japanese fans gather in Doha, Qatar, before a World Cup match against Germany on Wednesday, November 23.
Japanese fans gather in Doha, Qatar, before a World Cup match against Germany on Wednesday, November 23.
Matthew Childs/Reuters
US President Joe Biden blows out the candle on his coconut birthday cake in this photo <a href="https://twitter.com/FLOTUS/status/1594457430922088448" target="_blank" target="_blank">tweeted by first lady Jill Biden</a> on Sunday, November 20. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/20/politics/joe-biden-80th-birthday" target="_blank">The president turned 80 years old</a> and became the first octogenarian to ever serve in the highest office of the United States.
US President Joe Biden blows out the candle on his coconut birthday cake in this photo tweeted by first lady Jill Biden on Sunday, November 20. The president turned 80 years old and became the first octogenarian to ever serve in the highest office of the United States.
Jill Biden/Instagram
Palestinian children look out from the gap of a tent in Beit Lahia, Gaza, on Monday, November 21.
Palestinian children look out from the gap of a tent in Beit Lahia, Gaza, on Monday, November 21.
Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
In this aerial photo, taken on Sunday, November 20, snowy paths are seen in a reedy area of Treplin, Germany.
In this aerial photo, taken on Sunday, November 20, snowy paths are seen in a reedy area of Treplin, Germany.
Patrick Pleul/picture alliance/dpa/Getty Images
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Sunday, November 20.
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Sunday, November 20.
Libkos/AP
Young swimmers with the Nashville Aquatic Club log some practice time in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, November 22.
Young swimmers with the Nashville Aquatic Club log some practice time in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, November 22.
Eric Parsons/The Tennessean/USA Today Network
Before their World Cup opener on Wednesday, November 23, Germany's starting 11 posed for their team photo with their right hands in front of their mouths. The team's social media feed confirmed that <a href="https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/world-cup-11-23-22/h_d06430578d0638bd3e9c4c995ea621d0" target="_blank">the gesture was designed to protest</a> FIFA's decision to ban the "OneLove" anti-discrimination armband that many European captains had been hoping to wear in Qatar.
Before their World Cup opener on Wednesday, November 23, Germany's starting 11 posed for their team photo with their right hands in front of their mouths. The team's social media feed confirmed that the gesture was designed to protest FIFA's decision to ban the "OneLove" anti-discrimination armband that many European captains had been hoping to wear in Qatar.
Visionhaus/Getty Images
Jeremy, right, comforts his partner, Anthony, at a hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday, November 22. Anthony was injured in the nightclub shooting over the weekend.
Jeremy, right, comforts his partner, Anthony, at a hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday, November 22. Anthony was injured in the nightclub shooting over the weekend.
Hyoung Chang/Denver Post/Getty Images
Epidemic control workers wear protective clothing as they drive on a nearly empty street in Beijing on Wednesday, November 23. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/21/china/china-covid-first-deaths-six-months-intl-hnk" target="_blank">A surge in Covid-19 cases across multiple cities</a> is testing the limits of China's tough zero-Covid strategy.
Epidemic control workers wear protective clothing as they drive on a nearly empty street in Beijing on Wednesday, November 23. A surge in Covid-19 cases across multiple cities is testing the limits of China's tough zero-Covid strategy.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
A Ukrainian soldier peers out of a captured Russian tank in Ukraine's Donetsk region on Tuesday, November 22.
A Ukrainian soldier peers out of a captured Russian tank in Ukraine's Donetsk region on Tuesday, November 22.
Libkos/AP
A Pikachu balloon floats in New York City during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 24. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/21/china/china-covid-first-deaths-six-months-intl-hnk" target="_blank">See last week in 30 photos</a>.
A Pikachu balloon floats in New York City during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 24. See last week in 30 photos.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Check out more moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

What’s happening in sports

World Cup

CNN is providing special coverage of all the biggest stories, surprises and upsets from the World Cup 2022 in Qatar – now through December 18. 

And if soccer is not your thing, head on over to Bleacher Report. Sure, they’re all over the World Cup too, but they also cover the other sports you care about. Check ‘em out!

