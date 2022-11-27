Opinion: Three things George Washington gave thanks for

Sign up to get this weekly column as a newsletter. We're looking back at the strongest, smartest opinion takes of the week from CNN and other outlets.

(CNN) In 1789, President George Washington proclaimed the first national holiday of Thanksgiving. He chose a date in late November for people to express gratitude for "the great degree of tranquility, union, and plenty," along with the "civil and religious liberty" that the burgeoning United States of America enjoyed.

Two hundred and thirty three years later, the holiday still celebrates those values, though "tranquility, union, and plenty" can seem more like an aspiration than a reality at times, if you go by the headlines. Family gatherings, shopping, movie-going and football were, as ever, the comforting hallmarks of the holiday weekend, but they took place in the shadow of mass shootings, political divisions and economic upheavals.

Perhaps no one in the US has a stronger vantage point on the challenges America faces today than Gabby Giffords, the former US congresswoman who is still recovering from the January 8, 2011, shooting in which six people were killed and 12 others were wounded. Giffords, who was shot in the head, "had to relearn how to walk and talk." She wrote, "I fought for every step and every word, diagnosed with the communication disorder aphasia. There was a period of time when the only two words I could get out were 'what' and 'chicken.'"

But she discovered that there was something the shooting couldn't extinguish. "My progress has been slow and steady. I still get frustrated at times -- as I say often, aphasia really sucks. But one of the most important lessons I've learned during my own recovery journey has been to persevere and never to give up hope..."