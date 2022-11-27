Opinion: Three things George Washington gave thanks for

Sign up to get this weekly column as a newsletter. We're looking back at the strongest, smartest opinion takes of the week from CNN and other outlets.
(CNN)In 1789, President George Washington proclaimed the first national holiday of Thanksgiving. He chose a date in late November for people to express gratitude for "the great degree of tranquility, union, and plenty," along with the "civil and religious liberty" that the burgeoning United States of America enjoyed.
Two hundred and thirty three years later, the holiday still celebrates those values, though "tranquility, union, and plenty" can seem more like an aspiration than a reality at times, if you go by the headlines. Family gatherings, shopping, movie-going and football were, as ever, the comforting hallmarks of the holiday weekend, but they took place in the shadow of mass shootings, political divisions and economic upheavals.
Perhaps no one in the US has a stronger vantage point on the challenges America faces today than Gabby Giffords, the former US congresswoman who is still recovering from the January 8, 2011, shooting in which six people were killed and 12 others were wounded. Giffords, who was shot in the head, "had to relearn how to walk and talk." She wrote, "I fought for every step and every word, diagnosed with the communication disorder aphasia. There was a period of time when the only two words I could get out were 'what' and 'chicken.'"
But she discovered that there was something the shooting couldn't extinguish. "My progress has been slow and steady. I still get frustrated at times -- as I say often, aphasia really sucks. But one of the most important lessons I've learned during my own recovery journey has been to persevere and never to give up hope..."
"There were times when it would have been much easier to give up hope than to persevere. It's been tough, for example, watching mass shooting after mass shooting dominate the headlines, knowing that tens of thousands more Americans have been killed and injured in shootings that didn't make the news."
Last weekend, a gunman killed five people and injured more than a dozen at Club Q in Colorado Springs. "I weep for the young LGBTQ people who will never make it to adulthood, for those who can't see past the hate to a future where they might step into the light and into their true, fabulous selves," wrote Allison Hope. "I weep for a country that continues to stand idly by and watch as the violence creeps ever closer to their homes, that allows homegrown terrorists to destroy our social fabric, our families, our children."
On Tuesday, a supervisor fatally shot six colleagues inside a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart before killing himself. There have been more than 600 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Home price boom is over
Get ready for an "ugly 2023." That's economist Erik Lundh's advice to homeowners. During the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, US home prices boomed. Now, sharply higher mortgage rates are making home ownership less affordable and prices are starting to fall as a result.
There is a silver lining for those looking to sell their homes. "Millennials, the largest generational cohort since the baby boomers, have gotten older and are looking to buy their first homes. Unfortunately for them, there aren't enough to go around," wrote Lundh. "But this means high prices, even though they're starting to fall and will continue to do so, will likely be somewhat sticky. In essence, demand from Millennials will probably help keep prices from entering freefall -- as was the case in 2008. It's highly unlikely this decline would spark another financial crisis."
Another Supreme Court leak?
The Supreme Court's public image suffered this year when a draft opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson case written by Justice Samuel Alito leaked in May. A month later, the court's image took another hit when it officially overturned Roe v. Wade, which established a Constitutional right to abortion in 1973. Controversy also swirled over the involvement of Ginni Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, in supporting former President Donald Trump's efforts to negate Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. As Mary Ziegler noted, the judicial branch's approval rating has fallen this year.
Last week, the New York Times reported that there might have been an earlier leak -- of the court's 2014 decision in the Hobby Lobby case involving a challenge to the Affordable Care Act provision "which required employers to cover all female contraceptives approved by the Food and Drug Administration."
Ziegler wrote that a former anti-abortion activist "said he was told that the employers would win the case from a conservative donor who had close social ties to Alito and his wife — and that Alito had written the majority opinion." (Alito and the donor have denied any involvement in a leak.)
"This latest bombshell," she added, "will test if the justices have to care about the court's legitimacy after all," Ziegler wrote.
Trump taxes: now what?
As the clock ticks down on the Democratic Party's control of the House, the Ways and Means Committee has finally cleared all the legal hurdles to getting Trump's tax returns. Trump's legal team "managed to string things along for 1,329 days since the committee sought the former president's tax returns, nearly as long as the American Civil War, as Congressman Bill Pascrell pointed out," Edward J. McCaffery wrote. "And so now, finally, the Supreme Court -- without opinion or dissent -- has denied Trump's request to block the release of his tax returns."
What to do with them? McCaffery argued that "the lessons to be learned here are not about Trump, but about us, and our tax system." If it is true that Trump has paid little in taxes, he noted, "here is something that all Americans should be able to agree on: something is wrong with a system in which a billionaire can pay no taxes. Either that's not legal, and someone should be holding him or her to account, or it is legal and the laws should change. We have to better watch the watchdogs enforcing the present law and we have to take a harder look at that law itself."
