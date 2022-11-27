Tom Hanks and more stars share their favorite Christmas movies

Janelle Davis
By Janelle Davis and Matt Stiles, CNN
Updated 12:04 PM EST, Sun November 27, 2022
A Christmas Story was released in 1983 and directed by Bob Clark. The film stars Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon and Darren McGavin.
A Christmas Story was released in 1983 and directed by Bob Clark. The film stars Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon and Darren McGavin.
MGM/UA/Kobal/Shutterstock
The original Miracle on 34th Street was released in 1947 and remade in 1994.
The original Miracle on 34th Street was released in 1947 and remade in 1994.
Snap/Shutterstock
Love Actually was released in 2003 and directed by Richard Curtis.
Love Actually was released in 2003 and directed by Richard Curtis.
Moviestore/Shutterstock
Home Alone was released in 1990 and stars Macaulay Culkin.
Home Alone was released in 1990 and stars Macaulay Culkin.
Moviestore/Shutterstock
The Preacher's Wife was released in 1996 starring Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington. It was directed by Penny Marshall.
The Preacher's Wife was released in 1996 starring Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington. It was directed by Penny Marshall.
David Lee/Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock
It's A Wonderful Life was released in 1946 starring James Stewart and Donna Reed.
It's A Wonderful Life was released in 1946 starring James Stewart and Donna Reed.
Moviestore/Shutterstock
Elf starring Will Ferrell was released in 2003.
Elf starring Will Ferrell was released in 2003.
Moviestore/Shutterstock
Scrooged was released in 1988, directed by Richard Donner, and included stars Bill Murray and Carol Kane.
Scrooged was released in 1988, directed by Richard Donner, and included stars Bill Murray and Carol Kane.
Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Editor’s Note: “Tis the Season: The Holidays on Screen” celebrates the most beloved holiday films and television specials. The special airs Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

CNN  — 

It’s that time of year to cozy up on the couch, grab a hot chocolate and watch one of the most cherished genres: holiday movies.

If you’re looking to crank up the nostalgia and holiday magic, there’s an endless list of Christmas classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Miracle of 34th Street” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Plus, the more recent films that have earned a spot on everyone’s annual must-watch list like “Elf,” “The Polar Express” and “Klaus,” the last a personal favorite (strongly recommended).

The most popular genre for Christmas movie is comedy, according to IMDb. Topping the list for the category is the ’90s hit “Home Alone” with a 7.7 rating out of 10.

“No matter when they take place – modern era or period – Christmas movies and television specials are always about someone who has lost their faith in humankind, regaining it. Saved by other people being kind,” Tom Hanks, who stars in “The Polar Express” and “You’ve Got Mail” (yes, some put this romcom on the Christmas list), told CNN.

We polled Hanks and a few other celebrities, along with several CNN journalists, about their favorite Christmas movies. Here’s how some of their picks measured up against popular opinion.