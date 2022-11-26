An Airbus A330neo aircraft flies during the inauguration of the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, on June 17, 2019. (Photo by BENOIT TESSIER / POOL / AFP)
Airbus exploits Boeing's 737 Max woes
01:55 - Source: CNN
Business of Airlines 11 videos
An Airbus A330neo aircraft flies during the inauguration of the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, on June 17, 2019. (Photo by BENOIT TESSIER / POOL / AFP)
Airbus exploits Boeing's 737 Max woes
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
RENTON, WA - JANUARY 29: A Boeing 737 MAX 8 airliner lifts off for its first flight on January 29, 2016 in Renton, Washington. The 737 MAX is the newest of Boeing's most popular airliner featuring more fuel efficient engines and redesigned wings. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
Boeing battles to restore public confidence
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A Boeing 777X model is displayed at the Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province on November 7, 2018. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) (Photo credit should read WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images)
Boeing's reputation on the line after 737 Max 8 crashes
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
(190313) -- WASHINGTON, March 13, 2019 (Xinhua) -- An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft from Los Angeles approaches to land at Washington Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C., the United States on March 13, 2019. The United States is grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft, said U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday, as the country becomes the last major country to do so after two crashes by the model in recent months. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)
What is an aircraft's angle of attack?
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A Qantas Airbus A380 takes off from the airport in Sydney on August 25, 2017. - Australia's Qantas unveiled plans for the world's longest non-stop commercial flight on August 25, 2017 calling it the "last frontier of global aviation", as it posted healthy annual net profits on the back of a strong domestic market. (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP) (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images)
Airbus to stop making superjumbo A380
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
01 stratolaunch 0413
World's largest plane flies for the first time
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
farnborough airshow 2018
Airbus and Boeing strengthen their duopoly
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Virgin Galactic's First Spaceflight on December 13th 2018
See Virgin Galactic's historic spaceflight
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
vanished flight MH370 five year anniversary _00004102.jpg
How technology has changed after MH70 disappearance
03:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The art of recycling airplanes
03:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
How do planes work?
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Customers who need flight information or want to make changes to travel plans can no longer call Frontier Airlines and speak to an agent, the company confirmed to CNN Saturday.

Starting last week, the ultra low-cost airline said it has transitioned to fully digital communications. Customers seeking help or information from the carrier must deal with an online chatbot, social media channels or WhatsApp. Those who need to speak to a live agent can use the carrier’s 24/7 chat tool.

“We have found that most customers prefer communicating via digital channels,” spokesperson Jennifer F. de la Cruz said in a statement, saying they can now receive information as “expeditiously and efficiently as possible.”

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: A Frontier Airlines plane near a Spirit Airlines plane at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on May 16, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. JetBlue announced it is taking a hostile position in its effort to acquire Spirit Airlines. Spirit previously rejected a takeover offer from JetBlue, favoring an earlier deal to merge with Frontier airlines. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: A Frontier Airlines plane near a Spirit Airlines plane at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on May 16, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. JetBlue announced it is taking a hostile position in its effort to acquire Spirit Airlines. Spirit previously rejected a takeover offer from JetBlue, favoring an earlier deal to merge with Frontier airlines. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Spirit and Frontier pull plug on deal, setting stage for JetBlue to buy Spirit

Frontier is known for its cost-cutting measures, such as charging for advance seat assignments and for carry-on bags that exceed the carrier’s size rules. (It checks their dimensions when you board).

Customers who call the customer service phone number now are greeted with an automated message that says, “At Frontier, we offer the lowest fares in the industry by operating our airline as efficiently as possible. We want our customers to be able to operate efficiently as well, which is why we make it easy to find what you need at Flyfrontier.com or on our mobile app. We also have a chat service available 24/7.”

Its low-cost flight competitors, Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Airlines, still use call centers staffed by live agents.

It’s no wonder Frontier wants to get rid of customer service over the phone. The Department of Transportation in November said it is issuing $7.25 million in fines against six airlines for the “extreme delays” in providing refunds since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to passengers. The only US carrier was Frontier, which was fined $2.2 million by the agency.

Frontier recently launched an unlimited annual flight pass currently for $799 – though it comes with caveats, such as blackout periods concentrated around the holidays. Customers also can’t book a domestic flight more than a day in advance.

It’s not the only carrier without a call center for its customers. Breeze Airways, an airline founded in 2018 by JetBlue’s David Neeleman, does not even have a call center phone number. Customers are advised to contact the carrier via Facebook Messenger, text, email or they can make changes to their flights on its app and website.

– CNN’s Geneva Sands and Pete Muntean contributed to this report.