CNN —

Animals where they shouldn’t be, Roman artifacts uncovered and jubilant scenes from the World Cup. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

High flying collision

Footage shows the moment a US military plane carrying the head of the National Guard collided with a flock of birds outside a Chicago airport.

A mother’s embrace

Two days after giving birth via C-section, CCTV footage captured the adorable moment a mother was reunited with her newborn at Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas.

Cat’s NOT out of the bag

Security officials were shocked to discover a live cat had made it through an X-ray machine at JFK airport in New York.

Ancient finds in a hot spring

CNN’s Ben Wedeman speaks to archeologists in Italy who have discovered a plethora of ancient artifacts at a hot spring in Tuscany.

Blowing the doors off

One Saudi football fan simply couldn’t contain his excitement after the team’s surprise win against Argentina at the World Cup.