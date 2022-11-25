Animals where they shouldn’t be, Roman artifacts uncovered and jubilant scenes from the World Cup. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
High flying collision
Footage shows the moment a US military plane carrying the head of the National Guard collided with a flock of birds outside a Chicago airport.
A mother’s embrace
Two days after giving birth via C-section, CCTV footage captured the adorable moment a mother was reunited with her newborn at Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas.
Cat’s NOT out of the bag
Security officials were shocked to discover a live cat had made it through an X-ray machine at JFK airport in New York.
Ancient finds in a hot spring
CNN’s Ben Wedeman speaks to archeologists in Italy who have discovered a plethora of ancient artifacts at a hot spring in Tuscany.
Blowing the doors off
One Saudi football fan simply couldn’t contain his excitement after the team’s surprise win against Argentina at the World Cup.