Leia-jhene Seals hugs R.J. Lewis during a vigil Sunday, November 20, at the All Souls Unitarian Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Seals was performing the night before when a shooter opened fire in the Club Q nightclub.
The week in 34 photos
Leia-jhene Seals hugs R.J. Lewis during a vigil Sunday, November 20, at the All Souls Unitarian Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Seals was performing the night before when a shooter opened fire in the Club Q nightclub.
RJ Sangosti/AP

Published 6:15 PM EST, Thu November 24, 2022

Five people were killed and at least 19 others were injured during a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The shooter entered Club Q just before midnight on Saturday, November 19, and immediately opened fire, authorities said. Police praised "at least two heroic people" inside who confronted the shooter and stopped the attack.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, received medical treatment and is now in the custody of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Aldrich is facing five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, according to an online docket in the El Paso County Court.

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

Saudi Arabia players celebrate their World Cup victory over Argentina on Tuesday, November 22. The 2-1 result is one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
A turkey named Chip roams on the South Lawn of the White House after being "pardoned" by US President Joe Biden on Monday, November 21. Chip and another turkey named Chocolate were the turkeys spared this year in the traditional Thanksgiving turkey pardon.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Ivelisse Reyes prays across from a Walmart where six employees were fatally shot in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday, November 22. Authorities say they were shot by a store manager who later killed himself.
Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Richarlison scores a spectacular goal during Brazil's 2-0 World Cup win over Serbia on Thursday, November 24. Richarlison scored both of Brazil's goals. See the best photos from the 2022 World Cup.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
The sun rises over Bristol, England, as rowers cross the basin past the old docks on Sunday, November 20.
The sun rises over Bristol, England, as rowers cross the basin past the old docks on Sunday, November 20.
Ben Birchall/PA Images/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the White House wedding of their granddaughter Naomi and Peter Neal on Saturday, November 19. It is only the 19th wedding to ever take place at the White House.
Adam Schultz/White House
Students look at houses that collapsed during a deadly earthquake in Cianjur, Indonesia, on Monday, November 21.
Raisan Al Faris.Antara Foto/Reuters
Singer Coco Jones attends the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 20. See more red carpet fashion from the AMAs.
Sarah Morris/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Vance Joy fans watch the singer perform at the Sydney Opera House on Friday, November 18.
Vance Joy fans watch the singer perform at the Sydney Opera House on Friday, November 18.
Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images
A trained dog of India's Border Security Force rehearses stunts in Amritsar, India, on Tuesday, November 22.
A trained dog of India's Border Security Force rehearses stunts in Amritsar, India, on Tuesday, November 22.
Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times/Getty Images
Elizabeth Holmes arrives at a federal court in San Jose, California, with her parents and her partner, Billy Evans, on Friday, November 18. Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for defrauding investors while running the failed blood testing startup Theranos.
Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A car sits in a snowdrift in Buffalo, New York, on Friday, November 18. Heavy snowfall pounded parts of western New York.
Joshua Bessex/AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, attends his last White House press briefing on Tuesday, November 22. Fauci, who has been a prominent figure throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, is stepping down at the end of this year. See photos from Fauci's career under 7 US presidents.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images
Comedian Jay Leno poses with members of the Grossman Burn Center after being discharged in Los Angeles on Monday, November 21. The former "Tonight Show" host sustained burn injuries in a gasoline fire about nine days ago.
Grossman Burn Center
People link hands Sunday, November 20, at a memorial near Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado. That was the LGBTQ nightclub where a deadly shooting took place the night before.
RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/Getty Images
Brittany Cipriotti wears dog-themed jewelry during the National Dog Show in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, November 19.
Brittany Cipriotti wears dog-themed jewelry during the National Dog Show in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, November 19.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
Khalid Al Nuaimi trains an Arabian racehorse in Al-Ruwais, Qatar, on Sunday, November 20.
Khalid Al Nuaimi trains an Arabian racehorse in Al-Ruwais, Qatar, on Sunday, November 20.
Federico Gambarini/picture alliance/dpa/Getty Images
Iranian players line up for the national anthem before their World Cup match against England on Monday, November 21. In what seemed to be a show of solidarity with those protesting back home, the players stood silent as the anthem played out around the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Protests, chaos and violence have rocked Iran in recent months and threatened the very nature of the country's regime, which has been in power for more than 40 years.
Julian Finney/Getty Images
A boy watches a World Cup match on a big screen in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, November 22.
A boy watches a World Cup match on a big screen in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, November 22.
K M Asad/LightRocket/Getty Images
Easton Gunsell, 11, cries after rushing into his brother Braden Locker's arms for a hug in Flushing, Michigan, on Tuesday, November 22. Locker, a 20-year-old airman stationed in Saudi Arabia, was home on leave and surprised his brother at school.
Easton Gunsell, 11, cries after rushing into his brother Braden Locker's arms for a hug in Flushing, Michigan, on Tuesday, November 22. Locker, a 20-year-old airman stationed in Saudi Arabia, was home on leave and surprised his brother at school.
Jake May/AP
People visit the aquarium at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, November 22.
People visit the aquarium at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, November 22.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo does his trademark goal celebration Thursday, November 24, after converting a penalty against Ghana to become the first man in history to score in five World Cups. It was the first goal of a match that ended in a 3-2 Portugal win.
Hassan Ammar/AP
Japanese fans gather in Doha, Qatar, before a World Cup match against Germany on Wednesday, November 23.
Japanese fans gather in Doha, Qatar, before a World Cup match against Germany on Wednesday, November 23.
Matthew Childs/Reuters
US President Joe Biden blows out the candle on his coconut birthday cake in this photo tweeted by first lady Jill Biden on Sunday, November 20. The president turned 80 years old and became the first octogenarian to ever serve in the highest office of the United States.
Jill Biden/Instagram
Palestinian children look out from the gap of a tent in Beit Lahia, Gaza, on Monday, November 21.
Palestinian children look out from the gap of a tent in Beit Lahia, Gaza, on Monday, November 21.
Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
In this aerial photo, taken on Sunday, November 20, snowy paths are seen in a reedy area of Treplin, Germany.
In this aerial photo, taken on Sunday, November 20, snowy paths are seen in a reedy area of Treplin, Germany.
Patrick Pleul/picture alliance/dpa/Getty Images
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Sunday, November 20.
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Sunday, November 20.
Libkos/AP
Young swimmers with the Nashville Aquatic Club log some practice time in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, November 22.
Young swimmers with the Nashville Aquatic Club log some practice time in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, November 22.
Eric Parsons/The Tennessean/USA Today Network
Before their World Cup opener on Wednesday, November 23, Germany's starting 11 posed for their team photo with their right hands in front of their mouths. The team's social media feed confirmed that the gesture was designed to protest FIFA's decision to ban the "OneLove" anti-discrimination armband that many European captains had been hoping to wear in Qatar.
Visionhaus/Getty Images
Jeremy, right, comforts his partner, Anthony, at a hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday, November 22. Anthony was injured in the nightclub shooting over the weekend.
Jeremy, right, comforts his partner, Anthony, at a hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday, November 22. Anthony was injured in the nightclub shooting over the weekend.
Hyoung Chang/Denver Post/Getty Images
Epidemic control workers wear protective clothing as they drive on a nearly empty street in Beijing on Wednesday, November 23. A surge in Covid-19 cases across multiple cities is testing the limits of China's tough zero-Covid strategy.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
A Ukrainian soldier peers out of a captured Russian tank in Ukraine's Donetsk region on Tuesday, November 22.
A Ukrainian soldier peers out of a captured Russian tank in Ukraine's Donetsk region on Tuesday, November 22.
Libkos/AP
A Pikachu balloon floats in New York City during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 24. See last week in 30 photos.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters