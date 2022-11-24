Leia-jhene Seals hugs R.J. Lewis during a vigil Sunday, November 20, at the All Souls Unitarian Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Seals was performing the night before when a shooter opened fire in the Club Q nightclub.

Five people were killed and at least 19 others were injured during a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The shooter entered Club Q just before midnight on Saturday, November 19, and immediately opened fire, authorities said. Police praised "at least two heroic people" inside who confronted the shooter and stopped the attack.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, received medical treatment and is now in the custody of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Aldrich is facing five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, according to an online docket in the El Paso County Court.

