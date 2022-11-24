CNN —

Al Roker missed his first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 years as he recovers from a health scare.

The famed “Today” meteorologist recently shared that he had been hospitalized after a blood clot in his leg traveled to his lungs.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” Roker wrote on his verified Instagram account. “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon.”

It kept Roker from his traditional co-hosting of the annual parade along with his “Today” colleagues Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb

NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer filled in for Roker at the event on Thursday and fielded a call from President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, who inquired about how Roker was doing.

Dreyer told them her colleague is doing “great.”