New York CNN Business  — 

Stores and businesses across the United States will be closed Thursday as Americans celebrate Thanksgiving — but it can be confusing to figure out what will remain open. Many stores that were once open on Thanksgiving have changed policy since the pandemic, shuttering for the day before Black Friday sales.

Here are the businesses and institutions that will be open and closed on Turkey Day.

Retailers

Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Kohl’s will all be closed, a policy that started in 2020 and has continued. The outbreak of the pandemic pushed these chains to close their doors on Thanksgiving to limit crowding and spread out the holiday shopping season.

“It’s a thing of the past. We’ll again be closed on Thanksgiving,” Walmart (WMT) US CEO John Furner said in an October interview on NBC.

Target (TGT) announced last year that its stores would close on Thanksgiving going forward.

“What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said last year. “Thanksgiving store hours are one thing we won’t ‘get back to’ when the pandemic finally subsides.”

Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Bed Bath & Beyond locations will also be shuttered for the day. Costco (COST), Home Depot (HD), Nordstrom (JWN), Publix, Sam’s Club, Trader Joe’s and others have been closed on Thanksgiving for many years.

Last minute grocery shopping can be done at ACME, Albertsons, Fairway, Giant, Ralphs, Safeway, ShopRite, Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans and Whole Foods among others, though hours depend on locations. Big Lots, Dollar General and Family Dollar will also have some open hours.

As for retail pharmacies on Thanksgiving Day, CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid will be open with varying hours.

Make sure to check with local businesses to see if they’ll be closed in observance of the holiday.

Government

Federal offices, government buildings and post offices will be closed Thursday. State and local courts, as well as Department of Motor Vehicles offices, will also be closed.

Banking

Since Thanksgiving is a bank holiday, most banks will be closed. Online banking and ATMs will be still be available for use. The stock market will also be closed.

Mail

USPS, UPS, FedEx and DHL will all be closed.

— Nathaniel Meyersohn and Ramishah Maruf contributed to this report.