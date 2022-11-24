Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, also the leader of the Pakatan Harapan (Alliance Of Hope) coalition, greets supporters as he leaves after submitting his nomination as a candidate on November 05, 2022 in Tambun, Perak, Malaysia.
Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, also the leader of the Pakatan Harapan (Alliance Of Hope) coalition, greets supporters as he leaves after submitting his nomination as a candidate on November 05, 2022 in Tambun, Perak, Malaysia.
Sadiq Asyraf/Getty Images

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was appointed prime minister on Thursday, the sultan’s palace said, and will be sworn in at 5 p.m. local time.

A general election on Saturday ended in an unprecedented hung parliament with neither of two main alliances, one led by Anwar and the other ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin, immediately able to secure enough seats in parliament to form a government.

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim delivers a speech at a campaign rally in Kuala Lumpur.
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim delivers a speech at a campaign rally in Kuala Lumpur.
Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images

Malaysia is voting after years of political instability. The result is impossible to predict

Anwar’s appointment caps a three-decade long journey from heir apparent to a prisoner convicted of sodomy, to longtime opposition leader.

The 75-year-old has time and again been denied the premiership despite getting within striking distance over the years: he was deputy prime minister in the 1990s and the official prime minister-in-waiting in 2018.

In between, he spent nearly a decade in jail for sodomy and corruption in what he says were politically motivated charges aimed at ending his career.