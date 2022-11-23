CNN —

You’ve heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, two intense days of shopping and deals ironically following a day of thanks. But don’t forget Giving Tuesday, five days after Thanksgiving.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Giving Tuesday is a day of heightened generosity when people give to their favorite charities. The movement has spread to more than 80 countries with around $2.7 billion donated in the US alone.

It’s not just about money, however. GivingTuesday.org also encourages people to volunteer and promote acts of kindness.

“Joining in on Giving Tuesday looks different for everyone, and that’s part of what is so special about it. Some people will donate to food drives, others will deliver meals to the elderly, or parents might have a conversation with their children about what it means to be a generous person–each example is meaningful, each example is impactful. It all makes a difference,” Giving Tuesday CEO, Asha Curran, wrote.

Organizers hope the kind acts people start on Giving Tuesday become year-round habits.

Charity Navigator President and CEO, Michael Thatcher suggests that instead of making one lump sum donation, think about spreading your donation across monthly gifts.

“There’s a tremendous amount of giving between Giving Tuesday and December 31st and then there’s significantly less. So, for organizations that depend on individual donations, they can get pretty dry come around September, October. And that’s where recurring gifts can be really beneficial to the charities you want to support.”

“An emotional call”

Charity Navigator unveiled a new search feature that enables you to search by cause as well as organization.

“There’s an emotional call. Something happens in the world and it grabs me by the heart and then I’m going to go do something about it,” Thatcher says. “In the past, you would have to know the name of the charity. Now you can just start typing “anti” and then you’ll get a string of suggestions. ‘Is it antisemitism?’ ‘Is it anti-violence?’ So, we’re making it easier for you to really hone in on what you’re looking for.”

Charity Navigator also has “Give Now” charity listings relating to ongoing issues like the war in Ukraine and recent disasters like Hurricane Ian.

Giving Tuesday’s Curran points out that even a small charitable act can make a big difference around the world.

“What we’ve seen is that in times of crisis and conflict, in times of unparalleled division, and in times of fear and uncertainty, a simple act of care for others happening in one town joins millions of other similar acts and creates a wave of generosity that has an outsized impact on communities and on people’s lives.”

Here are some ways you can create your own ripple that can turn into a wave of generosity.

Consider less visible causes

For lesser known charities, monetary donations can translate into large impacts. In addition to providing direct relief on the ground, donations also help nonprofit employees continue doing good work.

For Giving Tuesday, you can support 5 lesser-known but high-impact charities. To donate to any of them, click here or the button below.

The gift of sight

Benevolent Missions International provides eye care in parts of the world where such treatment is otherwise unaffordable. Dr. Nancy Webb

Benevolent Missions International (BMI) is a nonprofit providing eye care to rural communities around the world. The organization works with local officials to set up well-equipped medical clinics. BMI helps develop each site into a self-sufficient mission operated by local medical personnel and volunteers. Donations toward the organization help provide free healthcare services, life-changing cataract surgeries, training for healthcare workers, and medical equipment. The organization also dispenses free medication and glasses. Unfortunately, the pandemic forced BMI to pause their work, but the organization plans to resume in 2023. Donations help make the process easier.

The gift of life

Living Goods combines technology and education to empower international health workers to provide door-to-door, high-quality primary healthcare. The organization’s goals include supporting every mother in having a safe delivery, and making sure no child dies from preventable illnesses like malaria, pneumonia, and diarrhea. Donations to Living Goods support the nonprofit’s vision of a world where all people have access to the healthcare they need to “survive and thrive.”

The gift of companionship

Pets for the Elderly connects homeless animals with seniors willing to love and house them. Courtesy Pets for the Elderly Foundation

Pets for the Elderly pairs senior citizens with furry friends living in animal shelters. The organization serves a twofold mission of providing older people with companionship while giving homeless pets warm and loving places to live. Pets for the Elderly covers fees to participating animal shelters including pre-adoption veterinary costs. Since launching nationally in 2002, the organization says it has connected over 100,000 pets with senior adopters. Pets for the Elderly hopes to expand their services to all 50 states. Donations will help the organization make more meaningful matches between pets and the seniors who need them most.

The gift of connection

Miles4Migrants helps survivors of war and other disasters get to safer parts of the world. Donations can be monetary or a gift of frequent flyer miles. Courtesy Steunpunt Asiel/Miles4Migrants

Miles4Migrants supports survivors of war, oppression and disaster by providing flights to safer areas where asylum-seekers can begin new lives. Donors can gift money or frequent flyer miles to transport individuals who are legally approved to travel but unable to afford plane tickets on their own. Among Miles4Migrant’s initiatives is support of Ukrainian refugees

The gift of goodwill

WhyHunger advocates for food as a human right, not a privilege. The organization strives to end hunger through community-led solutions and social movements. WhyHunger views hunger as a systemic issue: the result of longstanding social inequalities. The nonprofit’s strategies include amplifying community voices and uplifting grassroots movements through supportive local partnerships. On their website, WhyHunger hosts a “finding food” locator to support individuals seeking the nutrition they need. WhyHunger also enables food providers to register themselves as potential resources within the organization’s database.