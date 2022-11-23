Mastodon
Twitter users are flocking to Mastodon. What is it?
02:26 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 16 videos
Mastodon
Twitter users are flocking to Mastodon. What is it?
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail twitter HQ trolled
'Worthless billionaire': See messages projected on Twitter HQ
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap SBF crypto 16x9
Hear crypto critic on what Sam Bankman-Fried is really hiding
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vw office chair
See Volkswagen's office chair that would make even a 'Star Trek' Captain jealous
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Brian Chesky 111722
Airbnb CEO releases pictures of bedroom in his home for rent
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Apple's SOS service now allows iPhone 14 users to contact emergency services without a cell signal.
See how Apple's $450M emergency SOS service works
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nightcap clip 1 crypto thumb 16x9
'I'm sorry. I f****d up.' The fall of crypto's golden boy
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Moonwalker shoes
These battery-powered shoes make you walk 2.5 times faster
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nasa loftid 4
Need to get to Mars? This inflatable shield could help
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
kenzen dubai heat technology spc intl_00004201.png
Dubai workers are using a wearable sensor to beat the heat
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Ai-Da Robot, the world's first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist, appears at a photo call in a committee room in the House of Lords on October 11, 2022 in London, England. AI-Da Robot will deliver her maiden speech to members of the Lords Communications and Digital Committee in the House of Lords. She explores the theme of whether creativity in the UK is under attack from technology and also the role of machine learning, machine creativity and Artificial Intelligence within the UK's creative industries. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Robot artist Ai-Da reset while speaking to UK politicians
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
twitchcon injuries foam pit lenovo
Video: Shallow foam pit injures at least three at Twitchcon gaming convention
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
meta quest pro 2
Watch: Meta's new VR headset tracks facial features in mixed reality
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEMPITZ, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Cars and trucks drive on the A9 highway on September 20, 2019 near Nempitz, Germany. Earlier today the German government's "climate protection" cabinet commission announced a policy package of measures to bring down CO2 emissions that includes tax increases on vehicles with high fuel consumption. While Germany has made strong progress in expanding its renewable energy production over the last few decades, the government has come under criticism more recently for failing to do more to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BookTok1
The rise of #BookTok: How this social media trend helps to sell books
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
babcock solar town weir pkg vpx
See why this Florida town survived Ian unscathed
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN Business  — 

Elon Musk’s rocky takeover of Twitter has already been marked by mass layoffs, resignations and the reinstatement of former president Donald Trump’s account, as well as other controversial figures, leaving many users uncertain about the direction of the platform’s future.

Amid the chaos, several Twitter alternatives have reported a surge in new users. The latest to gain mainstream momentum is Hive Social, an app that combines some of the familiar elements of Instagram, Twitter and even MySpace, and which was reportedly started by a college student who taught herself how to code. On Monday, a profanity-laden tweet questioning what Hive was even caught the attention of Musk, who responded with a simple “lmao.”

App analytics firm Sensor Tower confirmed to CNN Business on Tuesday that Hive Social has seen approximately 871,000 worldwide installs — more than a third of which came in the last week alone. This week, Hive Social garnered the top spot in the social networking category on the US App Store.

As I tried to download the Hive app on my Apple device, however, I was greeted with a series of errors. First, it had issues letting me register through my email address. Then, I got a pop-up message saying that my device was blocked for “unusual activity.” Despite this, I was able to create an account by giving my phone number. However, the platform does not currently offer two-factor authentication.

Once I had set up my account, I toggled over to its “Discover” page, where I was immediately served an unexpected image of a fully nude man. (On its barebones website, Hive Social says nude content is permitted, as long as its categorized “NSFW Mature Content.”)

A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's San Francisco offices on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's San Francisco offices on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger/AP

Twitter could be a new wild card for the midterms

The interface is more like Instagram than Twitter: largely image-driven, but you also have the option to upload text-only posts. I had trouble using the search function to find people to follow. Adding to the confusion, I saw quite a few different accounts that appeared to have the same exact username — more than a dozen accounts with an @Catherine username, for example.

I wasn’t served any obvious advertisements or overtly-spam accounts while scrolling through my “For You” tab, which was pleasant. Overall, there was also a strong sense of community-building among many of the new users, as people shared tips and advice for how to get started on the app. The main feed, consisting of posts from people you follow, is chronological, unlike most well known platforms.

Hive Social, which lists just two employees on LinkedIn, did not respond to CNN Business’ requests for an interview or further comment. A Twitter account associated with the app said Wednesday that it had been inundated with new user sign-ups and “Email verifications are still down but Google and Apple sign in work!” The Twitter account also responded to some troubleshooting requests from Twitter users who were similarly setting up their accounts on the platform and confronting confusion and glitches.

On its website, Hive Social also outlines goals for keeping the community respectful. “We remove content that contains credible threats or hate speech, content that maliciously targets private individuals, personal information intended to blackmail or harass someone, and repeated unwanted messages,” it states.

“Threats of harm to the public (including threats of physical harm, theft, vandalism and all forms of financial harm) and personal safety aren’t allowed,” the website added. “Hive carefully reviews reports of threats to determine whether a threat is credible.”

Hive’s guidelines are admirable, but there remains an open question how it will be able to keep up its content moderation goals amid an overnight surge of new users. In an interview with Newsweek, Hive founder Kassandra (Raluca) Pop said that just three people — herself, a designer, and a developer — run the app. “It’s just the three of us and we’re managing pretty well I think,” she told the outlet. And indeed, for such a small team, the app’s precipitous user growth is a remarkable feat.

While the interface was inviting and some of the posts engaging, I found myself too frustrated by constant lags and crashes to spend much time on the app just yet. Its lack of a web interface also left me unsure of how well it will fill a Twitter-shaped hole for those looking for an alternative to the Musk-owned platform.

To be fair, Hive started in 2019 and never sought to be a Twitter clone or to welcome a sudden influx of disgruntled Twitter users. Founder Pop told Newsweek she was inspired to create Hive after her own frustration with Instagram’s algorithm and ads.

The Mastodon Android app's sign-in page is displayed here on a smartphone screen.
The Mastodon Android app's sign-in page is displayed here on a smartphone screen.
Davide Bonaldo/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

A beginner's guide to Mastodon, the Twitter alternative that's on 🔥

Hive’s viral rise over the past week, and the hiccups associated with other Twitter alternatives like Mastodon (more on that here) or Post.News (which currently is only accepting new users to join a “Waitlist”), in many ways only reveal how difficult it would be to replace a platform that has been so widely used by brands, government agencies and more for over a decade.

Beyond Twitter’s unusual set of circumstances, other social media giants are also facing a new reckoning brought on by a whiplash in demand and worsening economic climate. As users and developers confront sweeping changes to how social networking might function, digital rights groups are urging that this can also be a time to regroup and rebuild based on past lessons.

“The problems of living under a system dominated by unaccountable, vast corporations seemed inescapable. But growth has stagnated for these centralized platforms, and Twitter is in the midst of an ugly meltdown,” Cindy Cohn and Rory Mir of the nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation wrote in a blogpost. “Our hearts go out to the thousands of workers mistreated or let go by the incumbent players.”

“The major platforms have already screwed it up,” Cohn and Mir added, “but now we have the chance to get it right and build something better.”