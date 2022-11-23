irs taxes matt egan newsroom vpx
How IRS adjustments may impact your 2023 taxes
03:36 - Source: CNN
If you get paid through apps like Venmo or PayPal or platforms like Etsy or Airbnb, preparing your taxes next year may be a little more confusing than usual.

A new tax reporting rule requires third-party payment platforms to issue you and the IRS a 1099-K for business transaction payments if they add up to more than $600 over the course of the year. A business transaction that is taxable is defined as a payment for a good or service, including tips.

It used to be those platforms only had to issue you a 1099-K if you engaged in more than 200 business transactions for which you received total payments of more than $20,000. But the new lower threshold of $600 opens the door to a virtual paper chase of tax forms for the 2023 tax filing season.

Amazon online shopping STOCK
Adobe Stock

Amazon to let customers pay with Venmo at checkout

The increase in 1099-Ks issued early next year will be, in a word, “ginormous,” said Wendy Walker, who chairs the information reporting subgroup on the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council.

Walker works as a solution principal for Sovos, which helps more than 30,000 business clients with tax compliance, including the issuance of all types of 1099s, of which there are at least 16 different varieties.

Some businesses that only had to issue a couple thousand 1099-Ks under the prior rules may now be looking at a couple hundred thousand, she noted. “Our clients … have reported enormous increases in their potential filing obligations as result of the threshold change,” Walker said.

Those receiving 1099-Ks for the first time will have to figure out what portion of the amount reported on the form is actually taxable versus what portion represents payments that may be deductible business expenses, such as a fee paid to the payment platform or a credit issued to the business, Walker said.

“People are just not going to understand how to take that gross amount and then work off the deductions to get to their taxable amount.”

What the new rule doesn’t do

The new rule doesn’t impose any additional taxes on anyone. Nor does it change your obligation as a taxpayer to always report to the IRS all of your taxable income from your business activities.

But the 1099-K reporting will make it harder for someone to evade the taxes they owe by underreporting their business income.

The rule also does not apply to personal transactions you conduct on an electronic payment platform. For example, if a friend sends you money through Venmo to help pay for a dinner out or your mother sends you some spending money.

In this photo illustration a Zelle logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen on a desk next to a Macbook in Athens, Greece on September 29, 2022. (Photo Illustration by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
In this photo illustration a Zelle logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen on a desk next to a Macbook in Athens, Greece on September 29, 2022. (Photo Illustration by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Zelle fraud is rising. And banks aren't coming to the rescue

Lastly, the 1099-K reporting rule does not apply to any transactions made through Zelle. That’s because Zelle is a payments clearinghouse that connects the payer’s bank account directly to the receiver’s bank account. “Zelle facilitates messaging between financial institutions, but does not hold accounts or handle settlement of funds,” the company said in a statement earlier this year.

But the IRS may still get reporting on at least some of your business transactions on Zelle, Walker said.

If there is a business-to-business payment over the Zelle network, the business that makes the payment must provide the receiving business and the IRS with either a 1099-NEC for non-employee compensation or a 1099-MISC for other expenses, she explained.

Like the 1099-K, those other forms also provide information to the IRS that will make it harder for businesses to understate their income in a tax year.