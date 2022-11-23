CNN —

Justice Department prosecutors have reached out to representatives of former Vice President Mike Pence to seek his testimony in the criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and allies to impede the transfer of power after the 2020 election, according to people familiar with the matter.

Pence’s team has indicated that the former vice president is open to discussing a possible agreement with the Justice Department to provide some testimony, one person said.

The New York Times first reported the outreach to Pence.

The request occurred before the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to oversee two Trump-related investigations, including the January 6, 2021-related probe and another into alleged mishandling of classified materials found at Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home and resort. It’s unclear how special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment will affect discussions between the Justice Department and Pence’s team.

The Justice Department declined to comment to CNN, as did a representative for Pence.

Pence recently published a memoir that described some of his interactions with Trump as the former president sought to overturn the 2020 election results. The book’s publication had raised anticipation that the Justice Department would likely seek information about those interactions as part of the criminal investigation.

Pence has rebuffed an interview request from the House select committee investigating January 6, but he has allowed top aides to provide testimony in the Justice Department’s criminal investigation.

