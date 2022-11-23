Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar CNN —

Canada was taught a tough lesson as it lost 1-0 to Belgium in its first World Cup match for 36 years on Wednesday.

Despite all its dominance, Canada couldn’t get the goal it so richly deserved and had the frustration of seeing Alphonso Davies’ penalty saved by Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois in the first half.

The Canadians had 14 shots on the Belgian goal in the opening 45 minutes alone but couldn’t find the back of the net on a frustrating evening at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Belgium reached the World Cup semifinals in 2018 and the European team made Canada pay for their wastefulness.

Against the run of play, Michy Batshuayi fired his side ahead in the first half after the striker chased down a long pass.

Canada continued to create chances in the second half but just couldn’t find a breakthrough.

Canada forward #19 Alphonso Davies fights for the ball with Belgium defender Timothy Castagne. Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

The entire Canada squad huddled in the middle of the pitch after the match as Belgium’s players celebrated with their fans.

There must have been a sense of disbelief given Canada hadn’t made the most of an impressive performance with frustration etched all over their faces.

Despite the defeat, Canada looked like a team that belonged on the world stage and it can be proud of giving the world’s second-ranked team a real fright.

The performance was clearly appreciated by the thousands of Canadian fans who had made the long journey to Doha, with supporters staying in their seats and cheering their team as the players eventually trudged off the pitch.