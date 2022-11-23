20221115-markets-now-sonders-telsey-ives
FULL SHOW 11/16/2022: Shop on Black Friday or hold out for bigger deals?
Shop on Black Friday or hold out for bigger deals?
CNN reporter shows what consumer price growth means for inflation
Grocery chain CEO on food prices: 'My crystal ball is broken'
The jobs market is strong, but showing 'significant cracks'
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
'Shark Tank' star makes prediction about the economy
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
Hear when Larry Summers thinks the US will enter a recession
People in small town were left reeling after factory closure. Hear how they plan to vote
Here's what a strong US dollar means for you
Crushing three year drought leads to shortage of this grocery staple
Watch two sisters get the 'surprise of a lifetime' at this drive-thru food pantry
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
Minneapolis CNN Business  — 

Heading into the all-important holiday shopping season, American consumers still aren’t feeling very confident about the state of the US economy.

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index landed at 56.8 in November, up from the preliminary reading of 54.7 measured earlier this month but lower than the 59.9 recorded in October.

Economists were expecting a reading of 55, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

This story is developing and will be updated.