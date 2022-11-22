CNN —

First responders described a chaotic scene Monday after an SUV crashed through the window of a busy Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, leaving one man dead and at least 19 others injured, authorities say.

Emergency services responded to the the Derby Street Shops following numerous 911 calls for help at about 10:45 a.m., Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said.

A dark-colored SUV smashed through the store’s window at an undetermined speed and hit multiple people, Cruz said.

“Upon arrival, first responders found coworkers and other bystanders rendering first aid to multiple victims in need of urgent care,” his office said in a news release.

Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy told a news conference Monday afternoon that responders found “patients injured out in front of the store and in the store, including a few patients that were pinned against the wall by the vehicle. Seven fire engines and 14 ambulances attended, he said.

Police identified Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, as having died at the scene, Cruz said.

He noted the investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.

“Regarding the operator of the motor vehicle, we’re looking into that. Regarding the status of the motor vehicle, we’re looking into that,” Cruz said Monday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle had not yet been taken to the hospital Cruz said: “He is, right now, with police officers.”

There are ‘limb-threatening’ injuries, doctor says

First responder Dr. William Tollefsen, from South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, described using a restaurant near the Apple store during triage to keep people out of the cold. The injured included people with head trauma and mangled limbs, he said.

South Shore’s chief of trauma, Dr. Christopher Burns, said the hospital was treating patients for life-threatening and limb-threatening injuries, some of whom were still waiting for surgery Monday afternoon.

South Shore Hospital was treating 17 patients from the crash as of Monday evening, the DA’s office told CNN in an email. Two other injured people initially taken to South Shore were transferred to hospitals in Boston.

The names of the injured are not being released until family members have been notified, officials said.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston said it received two patients and Boston Medical Center told CNN it had admitted three patients.

It’s unclear whether Brigham and Women’s and Boston Medical Center are including patients who were transferred to them in their numbers.

A tow truck removes the SUV from the scene of the crash. Steven Senne/AP

Apple ‘devastated by shocking events’

Apple released a statement Monday saying “our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident.”

“We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store,” the company’s statement read. “We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time.”

The Derby Street location is currently closed, according to Apple’s website.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience while this store is closed,” the website said. “Until we can reopen again, please consider using our online services.”

The Apple store, which boasts a large glass storefront, is located in the back corner of the upscale Derby Street Shops. The entrance to the store faces a large parking lot that hundreds of visitors drive through daily.

The shopping area is especially busy during the holiday season, with the Apple store and the surrounding restaurants and shops garnering large crowds this time of year.

Hingham is about 20 miles southeast of Boston.