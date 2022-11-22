Attorney calls for criminal investigation after video shows corrections officers beating Black a man while in custody.
CNN  — 

Three employees of the Camden County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office have been arrested in connection to the beating of a Black man who was being detained in the Camden County Detention Center in September.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office conducted separate investigations into the beating of 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs, which have now concluded.

“Charged with Battery of an Inmate, and Violating the Oath of Office, are Mason Garrick, Braxton Massey, and Ryan Biegel,” said a news release from the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office also terminated Garrick, Massey, and Biegel prior to their arrests. 

All three have been booked into the Camden County Public Safety Complex.