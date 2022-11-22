ronaldo intvw
'Explosive comments': CNN reporter breaks down Cristiano Ronaldo's claims in new interview
CNN  — 

Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the English Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

In a brief statement, United said the decision, which comes a week after Ronaldo gave an explosive TV interview about his frustrations at the club, was made by mutual agreement.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future,” the statement said.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Ronaldo's second spell at United has come to an end.
Ronaldo is currently with the Portugal national team in Qatar for the World Cup and said on Monday that the timing of his recent comments about United wouldn’t affect the concentration of his Portuguese teammates.

In an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV released just before the start of the World Cup, Ronaldo explained how he felt United had betrayed him and that he has no respect for manager Ten Hag.

It brings the 37-year-old’s second spell at the club to an acrimonious and disappointing end having scored just once in 10 Premier League appearances this season.

He has largely been used as a substitute by ten Hag and last month refused to go onto the pitch against Tottenham Hotspur, instead walking down the tunnel with minutes of the match still remaining.

This is likely to be Ronaldo’s last appearance at a World Cup, and beyond that it is unclear which club will sign him for the second half of the season.

More to follow.