DOHA, QATAR - SEPTEMBER 29: A view of Khalifa International Stadium, one of the eight stadiums, hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and has 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sport Museum where souvenirs signed by the legendary names of world football, including Pele, Maradona, and Lionel Messi, in Doha, Qatar on September 29, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
'Sport is political,' says World Cup podcaster
05:44 - Source: CNN
Top business news 17 videos
DOHA, QATAR - SEPTEMBER 29: A view of Khalifa International Stadium, one of the eight stadiums, hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and has 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sport Museum where souvenirs signed by the legendary names of world football, including Pele, Maradona, and Lionel Messi, in Doha, Qatar on September 29, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
'Sport is political,' says World Cup podcaster
05:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Satisfied man, woman and girl looking out from big window at the airport. They are taking pleasure in airplanes moving along the runway. Copy space in left side
These tips will make your Thanksgiving travel go smoother
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Robert Iger attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back" at The Jim Henson Company on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Hear what Iger said earlier this year about potentially coming back to Disney
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail twitter HQ trolled
Twitter HQ trolled as Musk shuts down offices
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap SBF crypto 16x9
Hear crypto critic on what Sam Bankman-Fried is really hiding
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Apple's SOS service now allows iPhone 14 users to contact emergency services without a cell signal.
See how Apple's $450M emergency SOS service works
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Velveeta martini Veltini
'Strange things are going on with a pantry staple': A look at the Kraft Heinz transformation
04:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
jeff bezos advice on recession
Exclusive: Jeff Bezos offers his advice on taking risks right now
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap clip 1 crypto thumb 16x9
'I'm sorry. I f****d up.' The fall of crypto's golden boy
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mastodon
Twitter users are flocking to Mastodon. What is it?
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
San Francisco, CA, USA - Feb 9, 2020: The Twitter logo is seen at the American microblogging and social networking service company Twitter's Headquarters in San Francisco, California, in the evening.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan explains concerns around the timing of Twitter layoffs
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail marty walsh jobs intv
Labor Secretary reacts to latest job numbers. See what he said
04:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP addresses the NAACP's (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) 110th National Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan on July 22, 2019.
Hear the NAACP CEO's takeaways from his meeting with Elon Musk
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
video thumbnail ward rape pkg
Ukrainian investigators look for cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
People walk past a "now hiring" sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia on June 3, 2022.
The jobs market is strong, but showing 'significant cracks'
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Robert Herjavec Fed
'Shark Tank' star makes prediction about the economy
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN Business  — 

Qatar’s last-minute decision to ban alcohol at World Cup stadiums has left Budweiser with loads of beer left on its hands. The company has an innovative solution to offload it.

Budweiser will ship the unsold Buds to the country that wins the tournament, the company said in a tweet. The company confirmed the plans in a statement to CNN Business, writing that it “wants to bring this celebration from the FIFA World Cup stadiums to the winning country’s fans.”

“We will host the ultimate championship celebration for the winning country. Because, for the winning fans, they’ve taken the world. More details will be shared when we get closer to the finals,” an Anheuser-Busch InBev spokesperson said in a statement.

Last week — just a few days before the World Cup was set to begin — Qatar announced that the eight stadiums couldn’t sell alcoholic Budweiser, leaving fans with only one option for beer: non-alcoholic Bud Zero.

Qatar is a Muslim country that is considered to be very conservative, and it tightly regulates alcohol sales and usage. In September, officials said ticketed fans would be able to buy alcoholic beer three hours before kickoff and for one hour after the final whistle, but not during the match.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeter,” said FIFA, soccer’s governing body, last week.

Budweiser tweeted, “Well, this is awkward,” though the social media post was quickly deleted.

“As partners of FIFA for over three decades, we look forward to our activations of FIFA World Cup campaigns around the world to celebrate football with our consumers,” an AB-InBev spokesperson said in a previous statement. “Some of the planned stadium activations cannot move forward due to circumstances beyond our control.”

AB InBev paid $75 million for the FIFA sponsorship, according to multiple reports. So, the decision threw a wrench into the company’s World Cup marketing plans, as the decision dramatically reduces its presence for thousands of fans at the World Cup. However, arguably the bigger part — its TV advertisements with football royalty Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. — aren’t affected.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place through December 18.