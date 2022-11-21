CNN —

The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon has been arrested in connection to his disappearance and death, Chatham County Police said in a tweet.

“The Chatham County Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Leilani Simon and charged her with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of her son, 20-month-old Quinton Simon,” the tweet said.

“Leilani Simon reported her son missing from their home on October 5, 2022,” the tweet said.

As CNN previously reported, she told authorities she last saw him in his playpen around 6 a.m. and reported him missing more than three hours later.

She has been taken into custody and no other arrests are expected in the case, police say.

It is unknown at this time if she has an attorney.

“We are deeply saddened by this case, but we are thankful that we are one step closer to justice for little Quinton,” the tweet added.

Police are planning a 6 p.m. ET news conference to update more on the case.