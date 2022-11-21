video thumbnail twitter HQ trolled
Twitter HQ trolled as Musk shuts down offices
00:40 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 15 videos
video thumbnail twitter HQ trolled
Twitter HQ trolled as Musk shuts down offices
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap SBF crypto 16x9
Hear crypto critic on what Sam Bankman-Fried is really hiding
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vw office chair
See Volkswagen's office chair that would make even a 'Star Trek' Captain jealous
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Brian Chesky 111722
Airbnb CEO releases pictures of bedroom in his home for rent
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Apple's SOS service now allows iPhone 14 users to contact emergency services without a cell signal.
See how Apple's $450M emergency SOS service works
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nightcap clip 1 crypto thumb 16x9
'I'm sorry. I f****d up.' The fall of crypto's golden boy
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Moonwalker shoes
These battery-powered shoes make you walk 2.5 times faster
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nasa loftid 4
Need to get to Mars? This inflatable shield could help
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
kenzen dubai heat technology spc intl_00004201.png
Dubai workers are using a wearable sensor to beat the heat
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Ai-Da Robot, the world's first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist, appears at a photo call in a committee room in the House of Lords on October 11, 2022 in London, England. AI-Da Robot will deliver her maiden speech to members of the Lords Communications and Digital Committee in the House of Lords. She explores the theme of whether creativity in the UK is under attack from technology and also the role of machine learning, machine creativity and Artificial Intelligence within the UK's creative industries. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Robot artist Ai-Da reset while speaking to UK politicians
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
twitchcon injuries foam pit lenovo
Video: Shallow foam pit injures at least three at Twitchcon gaming convention
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
meta quest pro 2
Watch: Meta's new VR headset tracks facial features in mixed reality
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEMPITZ, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Cars and trucks drive on the A9 highway on September 20, 2019 near Nempitz, Germany. Earlier today the German government's "climate protection" cabinet commission announced a policy package of measures to bring down CO2 emissions that includes tax increases on vehicles with high fuel consumption. While Germany has made strong progress in expanding its renewable energy production over the last few decades, the government has come under criticism more recently for failing to do more to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BookTok1
The rise of #BookTok: How this social media trend helps to sell books
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
babcock solar town weir pkg vpx
See why this Florida town survived Ian unscathed
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

While much of Silicon Valley is grappling with hiring freezes and job cuts, at least one social media company is still planning to keep hiring: TikTok.

The short-form video app remains committed to its goal of hiring nearly 1,000 engineers at its Mountain View office, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN on Monday. This specific hiring target is related to the company’s goal of ensuring US user data is overseen by a team based in the United States amid scrutiny in Washington due to its parent company ByteDance’s ties to China.

News of TikTok’s hiring plans was first reported by The Information.

The Facebook logo reflected in a puddle at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
The Facebook logo reflected in a puddle at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Silicon Valley's greatest minds misread pandemic demand. Now their employees are paying for it.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew confirmed that the company was still recruiting during remarks last week at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, in response to the topic of layoffs at other tech companies, including Facebook-parent Meta and Amazon.

“We have always been more cautious in terms of recruitment,” Chew said at the conference. “At this stage of our growth, I think that our pace, our cadence, of hiring is just right for us.”

In recent weeks, Meta said it was cutting 11,000 jobs across the company, Twitter cut about half its staff under new owner Elon Musk, and Amazon confirmed that it had begun wide-ranging layoffs. Current and former leaders of these companies have said they expanded too fast, particularly during the pandemic as consumers shifted their lives online. Now these same tech companies are facing whiplash in demand and cutting thousands of positions as broader economic conditions crumble and recession fears mount.

The shift in the hiring landscape in Silicon Valley could help TikTok as it looks to appease critics and cement its position in the United States, and also as it works to expand into new product categories.

TikTok’s career portal website currently lists more than 4,000 global positions, though it is not clear how often the hiring site is updated. In October, as some of the initial reports of hiring freezes and other cost-cutting measures began to emerge from Silicon Valley, TikTok made headlines for listing a number of new e-commerce-related roles that seemed to indicate it was looking to create a logistics and warehousing network in the United States.

“We are still hiring,” Chew said at the conference last week, “although, you know, at a pace that we think has corresponds with the global challenges that we’re facing.”