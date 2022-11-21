LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Robert Iger attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back" at The Jim Henson Company on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Bob Iger is back at Disney. These are the problems he has to fix
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Robert Iger attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back" at The Jim Henson Company on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Bob Iger is back at Disney. These are the problems he has to fix
'Mr. President, don't run again': Conservative pundits react to Trump's 'special announcement'
'Mr. President, don't run again': Conservative pundits react to Trump's 'special announcement'
'Shook me profoundly': Michelle Obama shares her thoughts on Trump 2016 win
'Shook me profoundly': Michelle Obama shares her thoughts on Trump 2016 win
late night hosts nov 9
Late night voted and Trump is the biggest midterm loser
scott galloway smerconish iso 10 29 2022
Galloway explains how the attack on Paul Pelosi complicates Musk's vision for Twitter
Blake Masters
Listen to Trump pressure Blake Masters over election denialism
mark mckinnon new day iso 10 25 2022
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
Dominion CEO
Dominion CEO says Fox News broadcast election lies even though 'they knew the truth'
Alex Jones courtroom verdict vpx
CNN reporter describes 'release' from Sandy Hook families as verdict was read
Kanye West Fox News
Kanye West on shirt decision: 'Idea of me wearing it was funny'
sandy hook mom testimony
Mom of six-year-old killed at Sandy Hook testifies at trial
'Fresh Off the Boat' actress details alleged sexual harassment on sitcom set
'Fresh Off the Boat' actress details alleged sexual harassment on sitcom set
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Trevor Noah
See why Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show'
Robbie Parker testifies alex jones trial
'Emilie's alive, isn't she?': Sandy Hook victim's father gives emotional testimony detailing harassment
facebook FILE
Meta employee speaks out on fake Chinese and Russian Facebook accounts
Alex Jones InfoWars
Emotional testimonies from Sandy Hook families at Alex Jones trial
New York CNN Business  — 

One day after the shock announcement of Bob Iger’s return to Disney, and the resulting ouster of his successor-turned-predecessor Bob Chapek, an astonished Hollywood is grappling with what exactly the move will mean for the entertainment behemoth’s short-term and long-term future.

But while there is no shortage of questions that are being asked, two things are certain. First, investors are thrilled to have him once again reigning over the Magic Kingdom. Disney’s shares ended Monday up more than 6% on a day that the Dow Jones was slightly down. Second, Iger is moving fast — not even waiting a full 24 hours to announce sweeping changes — to dismantle Chapek’s reorganization of the company.

The speed at which Iger is hurtling is especially remarkable given that Disney’s board only made its overture for Iger to return to the embattled company on Friday. “It literally started Friday and ended Sunday,” a person with knowledge of the matter told CNN, adding that Iger “felt a sense of obligation to go back because he really does care about the company.”

Now he’s already calling big plays.

In a Monday evening memo sent to employees of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, a key organ of the company created by Chapek that frustrated some creatives, Iger announced that Kareem Daniel, the division’s chief and a Chapek ally, would “be leaving the company.”

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 27: (L to R) Chief executive officer and chairman of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger and Mickey Mouse look on before ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), November 27, 2017 in New York City. Disney is marking the company's 60th anniversary as a listed company on the NYSE. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Can Bob Iger fix Disney?

Iger also announced the entertainment giant will be undergoing a broader transformation with him back at the helm. “Over the coming weeks, we will begin implementing organizational and operating changes within the company,” Iger wrote to employees. “It is my intention to restructure things in a way that honors and respects creativity as the heart and soul of who we are.”

Iger added that he had asked Dana Walden, Alan Bergman, Jimmy Pitaro, and Christine McCarthy to “work together on the design of a new structure that puts more decision-making back in the hands of our creative teams and rationalizes costs.” Iger said the goal “is to have the new structure in place in the coming months.”

Outside Iger’s reorg of Chapek’s reorg, the Disney chief could also unwind another key decision made by Chapek that is just weeks from taking effect: Disney+’s price hike. Iger launched Disney+ at a mere $6.99 a month and, as CNBC’s Alex Sherman reported, his strategy was to “slowly raise prices over time.” Chapek, however, ditched that modus operandi earlier this year when he spiked the price to a whopping $10.99 a month.

Looking further into the future, bigger questions abound: What will Disney look like when Iger’s two-year deal is up? How will Iger position and reshape the company for the digital age? Could he make a move to shed ABC and the broadcast division? Or perhaps execute a mega-deal to eat a company like Netflix? Or will Disney itself be eaten by a Big Tech giant such as Apple?

One source at a top talent agency pointed out that the biggest question Iger will have to answer is how he “tops his last run as CEO.”

“The world is a much more complicated place than it was a few years ago and it is going to be hard to live up to the reputation he built as the most formidable media CEO ever,” the source said. “And he’s going to have a short runway to pleasing Wall Street, his staff, creative partners, and the audience.”

“So much for going out on top.”