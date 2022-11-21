CNN —

The captains of several European teams will not to wear “OneLove” armbands at the World Cup in Qatar due to the danger of receiving yellow cards, Reuters reported.

England, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and Wales were set to participate in the “OneLove” campaign, which promotes inclusion and opposes discrimination.

The armband, part of a season-long campaign, features a striped heart in different colors to represent all heritages, backgrounds, genders and sexual identities.

The decision not to showcase the armband in Qatar comes hours before England’s opening game against Iran, while Wales faces the US and the Netherlands faces Senegal later on Monday.

