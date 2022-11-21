hocus pocus 2
Disney is bringing back this Halloween classic, 29 years later
01:14 - Source: CNN Business
Disney 15 videos
hocus pocus 2
Disney is bringing back this Halloween classic, 29 years later
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
moos disneyland ruined proposal pkg vpx
Disney apologizes to couple after employee spoils their proposal
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ice age squirrel
Squirrel from 'Ice Age' movies finally gets his acorn in farewell video
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Abigail disney
Abigail Disney responds to right-wing media attacks on company
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bob iger
'It's about right and wrong': Ex-Disney CEO on why he spoke out about bill
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
obi wan
See Ewan McGregor return as Obi-Wan
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Minnie Mouse gets a new look with a power pantsuit from Stella McCartney.
Minnie Mouse in a pantsuit is all the rage...for some
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Abigail Disney vpx
Disney heiress exposes company's pay practices in new documentary clip
05:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Watch Disney fans line up for hours for this popcorn bucket
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A photo illustration taken on November 29, 2021 of a mobile phone displaying the Disney+ streaming service in Hong Kong shows a list of episodes of popular US cartoon series "The Simpsons", with episode 12 of season 16 -- which depicts a scene of the Simpsons at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, the site of a deadly 1989 crackdown against democracy protesters -- missing from the list, adding to concerns about mainland China-style censorship in the city. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP) (Photo by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)
These clips from 'The Simpsons' are missing from Disney+ in Hong Kong
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Eternals Movie SCREENGRAB
Marvel's 'Eternals' adds new heroes to the MCU
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US actress Scarlett Johansson poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Scarlett Johansson and Disney agree to end lawsuit
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
star war theater
Gospel legend's 'Star Wars'-themed theater goes viral
02:00
Now playing
- Source: WTVD
Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, invites guests of all ages into a new land where they can sling webs on the first Disney ride-through attraction to feature Spider-Man. The immersive land also presents multiple heroic encounters with Avengers and their allies, like Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow and more. At Pym Test Kitchen, food scientists will utilize Ant-Man and The WaspÕs shrinking and growing technology to serve up perfectly sized snacks. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
Disney uses tech to turn guests into Spider-Man's helpers in new ride
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VALENCIA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Volunteers and staff work outside in drive-in tents where vaccinations are given at a mass drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site at a Six Flags Magic Mountain parking lot on February 2, 2020 in Valencia, California. The site in one of five major coronavirus vaccine sites being operated by Los Angeles County. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
This California theme park is set to reopen, but there's a catch
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Bob Chapek was initially silent on Florida’s controversial bill barring discussions of gender identity in school classrooms. Now he’s saying “Goodbye, Disney (DIS).”

Chapek’s rocky two-and-a-half year tenure at the head of the entertainment giant had a few wins. He navigated the Covid-19 pandemic, which shuttered theme parks around the world and halted film production, grew Disney+’s subscriber base and held his ground against an activist investor.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Robert Iger attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back" at The Jim Henson Company on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Robert Iger attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back" at The Jim Henson Company on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Bob Iger named Disney CEO again, replacing Bob Chapek, in a shock to Hollywood

But Disney made the surprise announcement Sunday that its revered former CEO Bob Iger is making a return as the head of the company.

Chapek, who served as chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products before taking over for Iger, will be stepping down immediately.

Why? Chapek’s downfall arose, at least in part, out of his bungled response to Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics. His decisions had far-reaching effects on both Disney’s reputation and on the company’s “favored nation” status in the state.

Early this year, Disney faced mounting criticism for not taking a public stance on the bill. The law bans educators from discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity in some classrooms.

Chapek ended up igniting a political firestorm — despite his initial efforts to keep the company out of politics. (Iger had publicly condemned the bill on Twitter).

Lackluster response

Chapek addressed the issue in an email to staff but refused to issue a public statement against it in March. He defended that decision saying corporate statements “do very little to change outcomes or minds” and can undermine “more effective ways” of implementing change.

Chapek’s response marked a change in tone for Disney, which had previously been led by an outspoken CEO who had famously considered running for president.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek during an address at the Boston College Chief Executives Club, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Disney CEO Bob Chapek during an address at the Boston College Chief Executives Club, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/AP

Disney shows off its post-Iger politics

The backlash was immediate, both within the company and in the public. Disney employees began staging walkouts, saying Chapek’s statements “utterly failed” to grasp the threat to LGBTQ communities.

Later that same week, Chapek apologized for his public silence on the bill. In a letter to employees, the CEO said the issue was not just about “a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights …You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry.”

An apology too late

Chapek’s attempt to keep Disney out of politics quickly backfired. While the company began bracing for further walkouts and protests from progressives, Chapek’s eventual response led to a full blown battle between two Florida giants: the Walt Disney Company and the state’s Republican governor, Ron Desantis.

DeSantis quickly ripped Disney after Chapek’s public condemnation, calling the company a “woke corporation” with questionable business interests in China during a private event.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek during an address at the Boston College Chief Executives Club, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Disney CEO Bob Chapek during an address at the Boston College Chief Executives Club, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/AP

Disney CEO apologizes for 'silence' on 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Disney is the main driver of Florida’s massive tourism industry and the state’s largest private employer. Before the public condemnation, Chapek told shareholders he had called Desantis to express his “disappointment and concern.”

He also announced a pause in political contributions in Florida (the company had previously donated $50,000 to DeSantis’ bid for reelection).

The feud eventually led to the Florida legislature revoking Disney’s special status to operate as an independent quasi-government around its Orlando-area theme parks.

The bill states the special designation, which also gives Disney significant tax advantages, won’t dissolve until June 2023. The Reedy Creek Improvement District, the entity that manages the Disney properties, argued it can’t be dissolved until Florida pays off its bond debts, essentially saying the special district can continue to operate as normal.

Iger vs Chapek

The fallout over the LGBTQ legislation created a rift between Iger and Chapek. CNBC reported that several Disney employees called Iger “to express their disappointment in Chapek.”

In June, it seemed that Chapek wasn’t going anywhere despite the public missteps – Disney announced a three year contract extension that would run into 2025.

Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Experiences, speaks during a media preview of the D23 Expo 2019 in Anaheim, California, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Walt Disney Co. is turning the D23 Expo, the biennial fan conclave, into a big push for its new streaming services.
Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Experiences, speaks during a media preview of the D23 Expo 2019 in Anaheim, California, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Walt Disney Co. is turning the D23 Expo, the biennial fan conclave, into a big push for its new streaming services.
Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Disney CEO Bob Chapek gets new three year contract

“Disney was dealt a tough hand by the pandemic, yet with Bob [Chapek] at the helm, our businesses — from parks to streaming — not only weathered the storm, but emerged in a position of strength,” Disney board chair Susan Arnold said in a statement, adding he was the “right leader at the right time.”

Despite the public controversies and feuds, Chapek was dealt a lifeline with Disney+. The service’s subscriptions skyrocketed during the pandemic, and totaled more than 137 million at the time of Chapek’s contract extension.

But now economic uncertainty is looming over corporate America, and Chapek recently announced a hiring freeze and job cuts to manage costs, Reuters reported.

Streaming success wasn’t enough to save Chapek’s tenure or his reputation, as the company lost $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter.

Investors celebrated Iger’s return as CEO, sending Disney shares up nearly 7% Monday after dropping roughly 38% this year.

– CNN’s Frank Pallotta, Steve Contorno, Jamiel Lynch, Chris Boyette and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.