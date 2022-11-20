Jessy Smith Cruz embraces Jadzia Dax McClendon the morning after a mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday, November 20.
In pictures: Mass shooting at LGBTQ club in Colorado
Jason Connolly AFP/Getty Images

Updated 4:27 PM EST, Sun November 20, 2022

Five people were killed and 25 injured in a mass shooting Saturday at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, authorities said Sunday.

A 22-year-old gunman entered Club Q just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire. Police praised "at least two heroic people" inside who confronted the gunman and stopped the attack.

Authorities say the suspected shooter, identified as a 22-year-old man, is in custody and receiving medical treatment. They are investigating whether the attack was a hate crime.

The location of the shooting is reminiscent of the 2016 attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in which a gunman who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State killed 49 people. Colorado has been the site of some of the most heinous mass shootings in US history, including the 1999 shooting in Columbine High School and the 2012 movie theater shooting in Aurora.

Bouquets of flowers and a sign reading "Love Over Hate" are left near Club Q on November 20.
Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images
Nelly Brusnell signs a cross on the chest of Ivanna Brusnell after placing flowers near the nightclub November 20.
Geneva Heffernan/AP
A police officer exits his car Sunday near Club Q, where the shooting happened the previous night.
Geneva Heffernan/AP
Joshua Thurman, of Colorado Springs, reacts on Sunday morning after the shooting at Club Q. Thurman was in the club at the time of the shooting.
Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images
Michael Robert Travis performs taps while his husband, Michael Travis, films on his phone near the LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Sunday.
Geneva Heffernan/AP
A police officer lifts barricade tape while in a police vehicle as officers respond to a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Kevin Mohatt/Reuters
A general view of the Club Q nightclub as police respond to a mass shooting on Sunday.
Kevin Mohatt/Reuters