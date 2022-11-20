Updated 4:27 PM EST, Sun November 20, 2022
Five people were killed and 25 injured in a mass shooting Saturday at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, authorities said Sunday.
A 22-year-old gunman entered Club Q just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire. Police praised "at least two heroic people" inside who confronted the gunman and stopped the attack.
Authorities say the suspected shooter, identified as a 22-year-old man, is in custody and receiving medical treatment. They are investigating whether the attack was a hate crime.
The location of the shooting is reminiscent of the 2016 attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in which a gunman who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State killed 49 people. Colorado has been the site of some of the most heinous mass shootings in US history, including the 1999 shooting in Columbine High School and the 2012 movie theater shooting in Aurora.