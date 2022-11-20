The best photos of the 2022 World Cup

Ecuador's Enner Valencia, third from left, celebrates after scoring a second goal in the World Cup opener against host nation Qatar on Sunday, November 20. Ecuador led 2-0 at halftime.

For the first time ever, the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East.

The tiny nation of Qatar is hosting the tournament, one of sport's greatest and most lucrative spectacles. It is the first time the World Cup is taking place in an Islamic country.

But this year's edition is also mired in controversy, with much of the buildup focusing on human rights, from the death of migrant workers and the conditions many have endured in Qatar, to LGBTQ and women's rights in the country.

The World Cup has always been held in either May, June or July, but this one was moved to November and December because of the hot climate in Qatar. Temperatures are still likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), but organizers hope to combat the heat with multiple methods, including high-tech cooling systems in stadiums.

Here are the most compelling photos we've seen from this World Cup so far: