Ecuador's Enner Valencia, third from left, celebrates after scoring a second goal in the World Cup opener against host nation Qatar on Sunday, November 20. Ecuador led 2-0 at halftime.
The best photos of the 2022 World Cup
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Updated 11:53 AM EST, Sun November 20, 2022

For the first time ever, the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East.

The tiny nation of Qatar is hosting the tournament, one of sport's greatest and most lucrative spectacles. It is the first time the World Cup is taking place in an Islamic country.

But this year's edition is also mired in controversy, with much of the buildup focusing on human rights, from the death of migrant workers and the conditions many have endured in Qatar, to LGBTQ and women's rights in the country.

The World Cup has always been held in either May, June or July, but this one was moved to November and December because of the hot climate in Qatar. Temperatures are still likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), but organizers hope to combat the heat with multiple methods, including high-tech cooling systems in stadiums.

Here are the most compelling photos we've seen from this World Cup so far:

Valencia slots a penalty past Qatari goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb to open the scoring in the 16th minute.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
A family watches the opening match from their home in Doha, Qatar.
IBRAHEEM AL OMARI/X03632/REUTERS
Valencia thought he scored the opening goal in the third minute of Sunday's match. But after video review, Valencia's header was disallowed as it was deemed that an Ecuador player was offside in the buildup.
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
A fan attends the Qatar-Ecuador match in Al Khor, Qatar, on Sunday. Qatar is the first Islamic country to host a World Cup.
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
A giant replica trophy is seen on the field before the start of the Qatar-Ecuador match on Sunday.
Pawel Kopczynski/Reuters
Qatari fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.
Michael Steele/Getty Images
People watch as fireworks go off before the start of the opening match.
Aijaz Rahi/AP
People dance in Al Bayt Stadium during the opening ceremony.
Pawel Kopczynski/Reuters
A girl waves a Qatari flag Sunday at a fan zone in Doha, Qatar.
Moises Castillo/AP
Actor Morgan Freeman and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim al Muftah take part in the opening ceremony Sunday.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
La'eeb, <a href="https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/articles/laeeb-is-revealed-as-qatars-fifa-world-cup-tm-mascot" target="_blank" target="_blank">the official mascot of this World Cup</a>, flies during the opening ceremony. La'eeb is an Arabic word meaning super-skilled player.
Dylan Martinez/Reuters
A performer plays drums during the opening ceremony.
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
People watch the opening ceremony from a cafe in Baghdad, Iraq.
Ahmed Saad/Reuters
South Korean singer Jung Kook performs at the opening ceremony.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Dancers light up the ground during the opening ceremony.
François-Xavier Mart/AFP/Getty Images
A view inside Al Bayt Stadium during the opening ceremony.
Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters