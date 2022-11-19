trump musk twitter the point
Trump's dilemma: Truth Social or Twitter?
Former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been reinstated on the platform.

The account, which Twitter banned following the January 6 attack on the Capitol, was restored after Twitter CEO Elon Musk posted a poll on Twitter on Friday night asking the platform’s users if Trump should be reinstated.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk tweeted Saturday night. “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Latin for “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

The final poll results on Saturday night showed 51.8% in favor and 48.2% opposed. The poll included 15 million votes.

The much-anticipated decision from the new owner sets the stage for the former president’s return to the social media platform where he was previously its most influential, if controversial user, with almost 90 million followers and tweets that often moved the markets, set the news cycle and drove the agenda in Washington.

Trump has previously said he would remain on his platform, Truth Social, instead of rejoining Twitter, but a change in his approach could hold major political implications. The former president announced this month that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, aiming to become only the second commander in chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms.