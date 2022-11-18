Heather Ahmed uses a shovel to dig a path next to a vehicle after an intense lake-effect snowstorm covered the area on November 18, in Hamburg, New York. Around Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs, the snowstorm resulted in up to four feet of accumulation, and additional snowfall is forecast for the weekend.
In pictures: Snow storm in Buffalo
John Normile/Getty Images

Published 7:57 PM EST, Fri November 18, 2022

Heavy snowfall is pounding parts of western New York state. A potentially historic storm, which has already halted traffic on major roadways, threatens to topple trees, damage property and knock out power as temperatures plunge.

Snowfall totals have now reached 4 feet in at least three locations. Orchard Park, where the Buffalo Bills had been scheduled to play their now-relocated NFL game Sunday, reported snowfall up to 54 inches as of Friday afternoon.

Here are some images of the storm in Buffalo.

A man walks on the street with a shovel during a snowstorm as extreme winter weather hits Buffalo, New York, on November 18.
Lindsay DeDario/Reuters
Taylor Olson clears snow from her car in the 400 block of East 33rd Street in Erie on November 17. "I had to wake up a little early so I could brush my car off," said Olson, 23. "I wasn't ready for it." The region saw its first lake-effect storm of the season overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with about five inches of snow in the city. Areas of Erie County saw higher totals.
Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News/AP
A man uses a snowblower to dig out a vehicle on the street during a snowstorm as extreme winter weather hits Buffalo, New York, on November 18.
Lindsay DeDario/Reuters
Buffalo Fire Department personnel pull an ill woman on a sled during a snowstorm as extreme winter weather hits Buffalo, New York, on November 18.
Lindsay DeDario/Reuters
Vehicles buried in snow are seen on the street during a snowstorm as extreme winter weather hits Buffalo, New York, on November 18.
Lindsay DeDario/Reuters
Residents push a trapped vehicle on the street during a snowstorm as extreme winter weather hits Buffalo, New York, on November 18.
Lindsay DeDario/Reuters
Emergency crews transport an ill patient during a snowstorm as extreme winter weather hits Buffalo, New York, November 18.
Lindsay DeDario/Reuters
Residents walk on the street during a snowstorm as extreme winter weather hits Buffalo, New York, on November 18.
Lindsay DeDario/Reuters
Buffalo's City Hall is shrouded during a snowstorm as extreme winter weather hits Buffalo, New York, on November 18.
Lindsay DeDario/Reuters
A car sits in a snowdrift Friday, November 18, in Buffalo, New York. A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 4 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way.
Joshua Bessex/AP
A Snyder firefighter gets back to the firehouse after working at a car accident on the I-290.
Snyder Fire Department/Facebook
A front end loader moves snow from a residential street, Friday, November 18, in Buffalo, New York. A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 4 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way.
Carolyn Thompson/AP
A cloud of snow is seen crossing Lake Erie as extreme winter weather hits Buffalo, New York, on November 18.
Lindsay DeDario/Reuters