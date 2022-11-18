In pictures: Snow storm in Buffalo
Published 7:57 PM EST, Fri November 18, 2022
Heavy snowfall is pounding parts of western New York state. A potentially historic storm, which has already halted traffic on major roadways, threatens to topple trees, damage property and knock out power as temperatures plunge.
Snowfall totals have now reached 4 feet in at least three locations. Orchard Park, where the Buffalo Bills had been scheduled to play their now-relocated NFL game Sunday, reported snowfall up to 54 inches as of Friday afternoon.
Here are some images of the storm in Buffalo.