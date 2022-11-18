Heather Ahmed uses a shovel to dig a path next to a vehicle after an intense lake-effect snowstorm covered the area on November 18, in Hamburg, New York. Around Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs, the snowstorm resulted in up to four feet of accumulation, and additional snowfall is forecast for the weekend.

Heavy snowfall is pounding parts of western New York state. A potentially historic storm, which has already halted traffic on major roadways, threatens to topple trees, damage property and knock out power as temperatures plunge.

Snowfall totals have now reached 4 feet in at least three locations. Orchard Park, where the Buffalo Bills had been scheduled to play their now-relocated NFL game Sunday, reported snowfall up to 54 inches as of Friday afternoon.

Here are some images of the storm in Buffalo.