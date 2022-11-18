video thumbnail twitter HQ trolled
Twitter HQ trolled as Musk shuts down offices
00:40 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 15 videos
video thumbnail twitter HQ trolled
Twitter HQ trolled as Musk shuts down offices
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap SBF crypto 16x9
Hear crypto critic on what Sam Bankman-Fried is really hiding
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vw office chair
See Volkswagen's office chair that would make even a 'Star Trek' Captain jealous
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Brian Chesky 111722
Airbnb CEO releases pictures of bedroom in his home for rent
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Apple's SOS service now allows iPhone 14 users to contact emergency services without a cell signal.
See how Apple's $450M emergency SOS service works
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nightcap clip 1 crypto thumb 16x9
'I'm sorry. I f****d up.' The fall of crypto's golden boy
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Moonwalker shoes
These battery-powered shoes make you walk 2.5 times faster
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nasa loftid 4
Need to get to Mars? This inflatable shield could help
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
kenzen dubai heat technology spc intl_00004201.png
Dubai workers are using a wearable sensor to beat the heat
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Ai-Da Robot, the world's first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist, appears at a photo call in a committee room in the House of Lords on October 11, 2022 in London, England. AI-Da Robot will deliver her maiden speech to members of the Lords Communications and Digital Committee in the House of Lords. She explores the theme of whether creativity in the UK is under attack from technology and also the role of machine learning, machine creativity and Artificial Intelligence within the UK's creative industries. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Robot artist Ai-Da reset while speaking to UK politicians
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
twitchcon injuries foam pit lenovo
Video: Shallow foam pit injures at least three at Twitchcon gaming convention
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
meta quest pro 2
Watch: Meta's new VR headset tracks facial features in mixed reality
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEMPITZ, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Cars and trucks drive on the A9 highway on September 20, 2019 near Nempitz, Germany. Earlier today the German government's "climate protection" cabinet commission announced a policy package of measures to bring down CO2 emissions that includes tax increases on vehicles with high fuel consumption. While Germany has made strong progress in expanding its renewable energy production over the last few decades, the government has come under criticism more recently for failing to do more to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BookTok1
The rise of #BookTok: How this social media trend helps to sell books
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
babcock solar town weir pkg vpx
See why this Florida town survived Ian unscathed
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN Business  — 

Elon Musk on Friday said Twitter plans to restore several controversial accounts that had previously been banned or suspended, but added that the company has not yet made a decision about the account of former President Donald Trump.

The announcement came as a follow-up to a tweet in which Musk attempted to clarify what the platform’s content moderation policies will be under his leadership.

“New Twitter (TWTR) policy is freedom of speech, not freedom of reach,” Musk said in the tweet, echoing an approach that is something of an industry standard. “Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter (TWTR).”

Twitter headquarters is seen on April 26, 2022 in downtown San Francisco, California.
Twitter headquarters is seen on April 26, 2022 in downtown San Francisco, California.
Amy Osborne/AFP/Getty Images

As Twitter staff empties out, users fear the worst for platform

Musk said that controversial Canadian podcaster Jordan Peterson and the right-leaning satire website Babylon Bee, which had both previously been banned from the platform, would have their accounts restored. He added that comedian Kathy Griffin, who was suspended from the platform earlier this month for impersonating Musk, would have her account restored.

The billionaire Twitter owner previously said he would delay the ruling on Trump, who this week announced plans to run for President in 2024, and other major content-related decisions until a “content moderation council” was in place to help make those calls.

The announcement comes as Musk grapples with the fallout after scores of Twitter employees opted not to remain with the company after he gave them an ultimatum this week to commit to working “extremely hardcore” or leave. Users and some employees have questioned whether the platform could go down following the exits on Thursday, which included key infrastructure engineers as well as important roles in finance, user safety and other areas of the business, according to employee tweet.