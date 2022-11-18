In pictures: A history of White House weddings
Updated 4:51 PM EST, Fri November 18, 2022
Eighteen documented weddings have been held at the White House. The iconic Washington landmark hosted its first wedding in 1812, when first lady Dolley Madison's sister, Lucy Payne Washington, married Supreme Court Associate Justice Thomas Todd.
Presidential children, relatives, friends and one US president, Grover Cleveland, have been wed on the grounds. President Joe Biden's eldest granddaughter, Naomi, will join the historic list Saturday when she marries Peter Neal on the White House lawn.