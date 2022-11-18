Lynda Bird Johnson, daughter of President Lyndon Johnson, cuts a piece of cake during her wedding to Chuck Robb in 1967.
Eighteen documented weddings have been held at the White House. The iconic Washington landmark hosted its first wedding in 1812, when first lady Dolley Madison's sister, Lucy Payne Washington, married Supreme Court Associate Justice Thomas Todd.

Presidential children, relatives, friends and one US president, Grover Cleveland, have been wed on the grounds. President Joe Biden's eldest granddaughter, Naomi, will join the historic list Saturday when she marries Peter Neal on the White House lawn.

Ellen "Nellie" Wrenshall Grant, daughter of President Ulysses S. Grant, married Algernon Sartoris at the White House in 1874.
President Grover Cleveland is the only president to marry inside the White House. He married Frances Folsom in 1886.
Alice Roosevelt and her husband, Nicholas Longworth, left, are joined by Alice's father, President Theodore Roosevelt, on their wedding day in 1906.
The wedding party of Francis Bowes Sayre and Jessie Woodrow Wilson, daughter of President Woodrow Wilson, in 1913.
Eleanor Wilson, Woodrow Wilson's youngest daughter, on her wedding day in 1914.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt attend the wedding of Louise Macy and Harry Hopkins in 1942. Hopkins was a close friend of President Roosevelt and later became secretary of commerce.
Lynda Bird Johnson and Chuck Robb walk through an arch of drawn swords following their White House wedding ceremony in 1967.
President Richard Nixon escorts his daughter Tricia to the White House Rose Garden for her marriage to Edward Finch Cox in 1971.
Anthony Rodham, brother of first lady Hillary Clinton, poses with his bride, Nicole Boxer, during wedding ceremonies in the Rose Garden in 1994.
