There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Solo Stove’s pizza oven accessory, Quip’s new rechargeable brushes and not one but two Pendleton collabs: one with Cole Haan and the other with Brooklinen.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Crispy-chewy pizza ready in minutes right in your backyard

Solo Stove

The only thing better than being able to order pizza on demand for delivery anytime is being able to make it in your backyard and skip all those service and delivery fees. Enter Solo Stove’s Pi Fire, which sits atop your Solo Stove smokeless fire pit and cooks up your pizza while letting you enjoy the warmth of a backyard bonfire. It needs some preheating to get the stone good and hot, but after that, you’ll have a fresh-off-the-fire pizza in five to 10 minutes. It can nest inside the fire pit for storage too.

Go-anywhere toothbrushes with a subscription plan

Quip’s bestselling toothbrushes are now available in rechargeable form starting at $40 — and it couldn’t be easier to stay on top of your brushing habits. If you opt for the smart version, you’ll be able to check the battery levels on your brush, track oral care habits and even earn rewards once you’ve paired the app to your brush. There’s also a subscription plan that ensures new brush heads are shipped out to you every three months for $5, making it one fewer thing you have to think about for your pearly whites. It’s also travel-ready for all your winter adventures ahead — and five colorways for the brush help you and your S.O. or roommate tell your brushes apart.

Dutch ovens and aprons covered in vintage blooms

A Dutch oven is the pot that’ll get you through most of winter’s baking, braising, stewing and roasting, and Great Jones has just made its Dutch oven super fun via a collab with Lisa Says Gah: Great Jones Says Gah! The vintage-inspired, print-loving fashion favorite has leant Great Jones’ modern take on the classic Dutch oven a little jazzing up courtesy of a retro motif featuring daisies around a gold handle and a small garden of blooms on the front. It’s available in the oval, 6.75-quart Dutchess in white or the 3.75-quart, round Dutch Baby in dark green. If you’re a little spill-prone in the kitchen, you can also pick up a coordinating apron in two colorways: Broccoli and Salt.

The perfect duo for winter escapes

When you’re heading straight from the office to your weekend getaway, Monos’ new Metro products are ready to look great while stashing your things at your desk — and organizing the essentials for your escape. The Metro Weekender and Metro Toiletry Case feature Monos’ signature design and are made from luxe-looking (and -feeling) vegan materials. They’re filled with details that make keeping your things together on the go simple: Think a water-resistant bottom compartment on the weekender for shoes (plus a laptop sleeve inside), and plenty of pockets in the nylon or vegan leather toiletry bag for separating, say, skin care and cosmetics or shower and face. There are a ton of colors available in both, so get them now before shipping starts in December for each.

A collab inspired by Acadia National Park

Cole Haan and Pendleton have just released a seven-piece collection featuring Cole Haan loafers and carryalls in a Pendleton plaid inspired by Acadia National Park — making it the perfect holiday gift for a polished parks lover. Expect penny loafers with peekaboo plaid under a woven upper, weekender-style totes featuring the Pendleton print trimmed in leather and lace-up “longwing oxfords” featuring a hint of the festive pattern.

Pick up your pots and pans individually

Lindsey Swedick

Caraway’s gorgeous Black and White Icon Collection features pots and pans in two classic colors, topped off with a glint of gold on their handles — making them perfect for stovetop, serving or showing off on open shelving. Now, however, you don’t have to buy them in a bundle as you did previously: You can buy the fry pan, sauté pan, Dutch oven or saucepan as one-off pieces to round off your cookware as you need it.

The smart notebook gets a professional makeover

Rocketbook’s reusable smart notebooks have been a hit with those who like having their notes digitized, be they college students or diarists, and now there’s a premium Rocketbook that comes with a sleek look for on-the-job settings. It’s equipped with a vegan hardcover to make you look super professional in meetings and interviews, and it has an embedded NFC chip for easy scanning when you go to upload your meeting notes and swappable Page Packs so you can have the note-taking experience that works best for your job. Ruled pages? Grids? Blank? Your call.

The 2 team up for another limited-edition throw

Brooklinen, maker of cozy bedding and other linens, has teamed up once again with Pendleton for a limited-edition patterned blanket that makes for a super-cozy, heirloom-worthy holiday splurge for yourself or a lucky recipient. The pattern’s red, blue, yellow and brown geometric patterns combine Pendleton’s timeless craftsmanship with Brooklinen’s modern vibe — and while it’s not cheap at $389, at least you get more for your money with 64-inch-by-80-inch dimensions that measure up larger than your average throw.

A transatlantic holiday treats match made in heaven

The annual shelf-stocking of Marks & Spencer’s holiday collection is A Big Deal in the UK for those who start their holiday season at the first Stilton sighting — and now, dear American readers, everyone can partake in the same gastronomic joy: The British grocers are cracking the US with its seasonal treats.

M&S is stocking 15 food and beverage items with Target. There is the extremely necessary M&S All Butter Scottish Shortbread Assortment Stag Tin, the contents of which pair well with either tea and whiskey on a cold night, depending on the mood. (If you want to go really hard with the Anglophilia — and this collection is literally meant for that — there is also a double-decker bus of shortbread for $14.99.) There are also Percy Pig candies for kids (or maybe not) and a lot, and I mean a lot, of chocolates, whether you go for classic after-dinner mints or rich truffles. And, of course, there is also tea — a lantern of tea.

A Y2K throwback for your everydays and getaways

The latest 2000s-inspired collection to drop? Stoney Clover Lane and Juicy Couture’s new collab, which puts Juicy Couture’s touch on 20 of Stoney Clover Lane’s extremely portable pouches, totes, duffel bags, patches and more. The whole aesthetic is inspired by those aspirational velour sweatsuits, and you can pick from green, pink and brown shades that nod to the colors from the outfits we first knew and loved. Rhinestones? Yes. Massive embroidered JUICY logos? Yes! That J on the zipper? You bet. Shop the collection, starting at $20, over at Stoney Clover Lane now.