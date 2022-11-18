This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Away suitcases, discounted Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds and savings on the Fitbit Inspire 2. All that and more below.

Away Black Friday sale Away Away suitcases aren’t just pretty on Instagram — they’re also durable, spacious and lightweight, ideal for everything from weekend getaways to long trips abroad. For the first time ever, Away is offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on all its famous suitcases, plus up to 40% off select bags and accessories through Nov. 28.

Best Tested Fitbit Inspire 2 $100 $49 at Amazon Fitbit Sporting myriad helpful features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is the our top fitness tracker choice for anyone who wants better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and wellness lifestyle. Usually going for around $100, it’s now over half off at Amazon — the lowest price we’ve seen.

Editor Favorite Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro $200 $120 at Amazon Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are some of our favorite wireless earbuds, with fantastic sound, solid active noise cancellation and a long list of useful features. And now that they’re down to a decidedly less “Pro” price, they’re an even better pickup for anyone who wants a great high-end pair of buds for their Android phone. Samsung’s highest-end earbuds are down to their lowest-ever price of $120 in three colors, a steep discount off of their $200 retail price.

Best Tested Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum $600 $566 at Amazon Walmart Dyson vacuums are always a worthy addition to your home cleaning lineup — even though they’re a pricer pick. Our favorite cordless vacuum tackles even the toughest cleaning tasks on surfaces ranging from high-pile carpet to hard floors, capably and powerfully sucking up even pet hair as well as dirt and dust. Snag it right now for over $30 off at Amazon.

Patagonia Apparel Up to 70% off at REI Patagonia Sales are rare on the Patagonia site — like, once-in-a-blue-moon rare. Fortunately, REI just added a ton of the brand’s styles to its online sale section, so you can browse items at discounts up to 70% off. Bestsellers, including Baggies, pullovers and flannels, are on sale just in time to stock up for yourself and any outdoorsy loved ones. Whether you’re roughing it in the backcountry or just walking the dog around the block, Patagonia styles are made to last.

More deals to shop

• Today only, snag an iPad Mini for $100 off at Target.

• These classic Ugg slippers are an extra 10% off their already discounted price, thanks to a promo at eBay.

• Upgrade your movie nights with this Vizio soundbar system, now almost 20% off at Amazon.

• Save on Crocs right now, and get an additional 5% discount when you add a pair of the clogs to your cart.

• Get natural deodorant and more at Native for 30% off when you spend $30, now through Nov. 29.

• This compact yet powerful Echo Dot with Clock is $20 off at Amazon right now.

• Save on a pair of Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds to amp up all your gym workouts.

• Save on hiking boots and walking shoes from Merrell right now.

• Winter air is here, so be sure to snag an on-sale Levoit humidifier right now.

• This Roku Ultra streaming device is over half off during Walmart’s Black Friday sale.

Deals you may have missed

Editor Favorite Calpak Black Friday Sale Calpak Ultra-chic hard-shell luggage, duffels, toiletry organizers and more are discounted during this sitewide sale at Calpak. Shop now and save before the holiday rush — simply sign up for early access and get up to 55% off.

Lululemon Studio Mirror $1495 From $795 at Lululemon Studio Mirror Upgrade your at-home workouts to studio quality with the Lululemon Studio, formerly known as the Mirror. This reflective screen turns any room in your house into a home gym. Once paired with the app, you’ll have access to thousands of classes, ranging from boxing and cardio to Pilates and dance. It’s a worthy investment for anyone looking for a new fitness regimen, and right now you can score $700 off with code LLSTUDIO700.

Brooklinen Black Friday sale Brooklinen Here at Underscored, we (really) value quality sleep, so it’s only natural that we’re big fans of everything Brooklinen has to offer. Whether you’re looking for lightweight linen sheets, luxurious hotel-standard pillows or anything else, you’ll stay cozy and comfortable with Brooklinen. This 20% off sitewide sale lasts through Nov. 30 — a discount that matches the lowest prices of the year.

Aurate 35% off sitewide with code CNN Aurate Underscored readers can get 35% off sitewide at Aurate with code CNN, now through Nov. 30 — no minimum spend required. From dainty necklaces to simple studs to chic statement pieces, Aurate offers an array of pieces to match anyone’s style.