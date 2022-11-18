video thumbnail twitter HQ trolled
Twitter HQ trolled as Musk shuts down offices
00:40 - Source: CNN
Top business news 15 videos
video thumbnail twitter HQ trolled
Twitter HQ trolled as Musk shuts down offices
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap SBF crypto 16x9
Hear crypto critic on what Sam Bankman-Fried is really hiding
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Apple's SOS service now allows iPhone 14 users to contact emergency services without a cell signal.
See how Apple's $450M emergency SOS service works
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Velveeta martini Veltini
Lunchables & Velveeta: Here's why Kraft Heinz is all in on its nostalgic, processed staples
04:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
jeff bezos advice on recession
Exclusive: Jeff Bezos offers his advice on taking risks right now
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap clip 1 crypto thumb 16x9
'I'm sorry. I f****d up.' The fall of crypto's golden boy
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mastodon
Twitter users are flocking to Mastodon. What is it?
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
San Francisco, CA, USA - Feb 9, 2020: The Twitter logo is seen at the American microblogging and social networking service company Twitter's Headquarters in San Francisco, California, in the evening.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan explains concerns around the timing of Twitter layoffs
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail marty walsh jobs intv
Labor Secretary reacts to latest job numbers. See what he said
04:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP addresses the NAACP's (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) 110th National Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan on July 22, 2019.
Hear the NAACP CEO's takeaways from his meeting with Elon Musk
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
video thumbnail ward rape pkg
Ukrainian investigators look for cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
People walk past a "now hiring" sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia on June 3, 2022.
The jobs market is strong, but showing 'significant cracks'
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Robert Herjavec Fed
'Shark Tank' star makes prediction about the economy
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN  — 

IKEA furniture was allegedly produced by prisoners in Belarus penal colonies under forced labor conditions, according to a new report by the French non-profit investigative journalism network Disclose.

Disclose alleges that at least ten of IKEA’s subcontractors in Belarus “had ties with penal colonies over the past 10 years,” according to accounting records and witness interviews, including with former detainees.

“These are forced labor camps that are particularly brutal, known for practicing torture as well as food and healthcare deprivation, the exact opposite of the values flaunted by the Swedish firm,” Disclose said in its report.

One of the subcontractors identified by Disclose, Mogotex, allegedly worked with “at least four Belarusian penal colonies” to produce “table linen, curtains and towels” for the Swedish manufacturer.

Disclose says other IKEA suppliers resorted to forced labor from prisoners in Belarus’ IK-15 penal colony and IK-2 juvenile prison.

IKEA takes the report “very seriously and never accept[s] human rights violations” in its supply chain, the company told CNN in an emailed statement.

“We are clear across all markets where we are present that human rights abuses have no place in our business…In June 2021, we decided to stop all new business development due to the human rights challenges in Belarus and the unpredictable environment,” IKEA said, adding the war in Ukraine accelerated its June 2022 decision to leave Belarus and terminate all its contracts with suppliers there.

“While present in Belarus, we carried out regular audits in combination with the mapping of our supply chain to secure compliance with our requirements. Anytime we receive indications of misconduct, we take them seriously, investigate and act on them. We always strive to live up to our values and the expectations of those in our supply chain,” IKEA said.

Belarus annually produced goods for IKEA worth approximately $83 million under a strategy called “Go Belarus,” with the volume of products manufactured by Belarussian companies registering an annual growth of 50%, according to a 2019 statement by the Belarus Ambassador to Sweden.

At the time the ambassador, Dmitry Mironchik, said IKEA was “planning to double the volume of purchases from Belarus” in 2020, “which is more than Belarus’ exports to other big European countries.”

IKEA was previously accused of using political prisoners in what was then called the German Democratic Republic in the 1970s and 1980s. In 2012 the Swedish company admitted to the fact and said it deeply regretted it.