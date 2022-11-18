CNN —
A cat gets sick over a newborn baby, a Bond actor goes dancing, and a baby elephant tickles a reporter. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
Newborn’s arrival has family cat gagging
A newborn baby makes a jealous cat sick (literally). CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.
See James Bond actor cut a rug in vodka ad
Dancing 007… watch Daniel Craig dance up a storm. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.
See baby elephant interrupt reporter
A baby elephant uses its trunk to tickle a reporter until he erupts in giggles. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.
Pop star loans gown to fan. See her reaction
Author Aurielle Marie was selected as one of Out Magazine’s Out 100 and used TikTok to ask Lizzo for a favor.
Unknown deep-sea life discovered during scientific voyage
Scientists from Australia’s Museums Victoria Research Institute have discovered new deep-sea creatures while exploring the depths of the Indian Ocean.